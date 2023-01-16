Read full article on original website
Related
Panama City Beach woman charged with murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators […]
Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning. 24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served. On December 17, 2019, Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed […]
Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby
Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BCSO: Video shows man abusing dog
Panama City Beach, FL (WMBB) — A Warner Robbins, Ga. man was arrested after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of alleged animal cruelty at a Panama City Beach hotel. Hotel employees said Thursday that they received a complaint from a guest about a pit bull running loose in the hallway. When they […]
sylacauganews.com
Local man arrested for theft and assault in December now facing murder charge
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 13, the Investigations Division of the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) served Christopher Adam Grantham, 26, with a murder warrant after the elderly man he assaulted back in November passed away due to injuries suffered on that night. Grantham has been behind bars at...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office asks public to claim stolen items
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is in custody after deputies allegedly discovered dozens of stolen items at his home. Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized the items and are working to reunite the stolen stuff with its rightful owners. Deputies said Casey Shuff, 40, is responsible...
BCSO arrests man suspected of stealing items from beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 40-year-old Casey Shuff this week, they said they found truckloads of items stolen over the past few years. “So, we received the report of a stolen bike stand and some property on the west end of the beach,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office […]
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
It's going to be a busy weekend in Gulf and Franklin Counties. The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay kicks off Friday at noon at Battery Park. People’s Choice tickets, which entitle holders to sample some of the 50 team entries, will be on sale. Food vendors will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.
First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
franklincounty.news
Hot times, cold weather mark Half Shell Hustle
It was sunny and cold, just the way runners like it, and Saturday morning’s 5K Half Shell Hustle went off without a hitch or a cramp. Master race organizer Shelley Shepard attracted a field of 100 - 57 females and 43 males - as they took off at 8 a.m. and ran throughout the city.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Ducky the Dog Today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
mypanhandle.com
Unsettled pattern leads to multiple chances for rain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain showers and a storm are possible on Thursday with a cold front that will work through. Friday should offer up a dry day with sunshine but it will be cooler. Friday afternoon, clouds should start to stream in as the next storm system takes form to our west.
Comments / 1