WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO