Exclusive-Madrilena Red de Gas draws regulatory scrutiny over capital management –sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Spain’s markets and competition regulator is reviewing whether gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) has complied with legislation designed to protect the financial strength of energy distributors, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Spain amended existing legislation in spring 2021 to ban...
Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country’s huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in...
Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which uses feedstocks like cooking...
Oilfield firm SLB beats Wall St. estimates for fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -SLB beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. SLB benefited from increased oil drilling and production activity in both North America and internationally last year. Revenue...
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital
(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Amazon’s AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) – GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods...
Record inflows into emerging market funds on China reopening – BofA
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China’s easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many...
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
(Reuters) – Proterra Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs. The electric-bus maker’s exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
Brazilian lender Santander’s Chairman Rial resigns
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA said on Friday its chairman and former chief executive, Sergio Rial, is resigning from his position at the firm. The resignation comes just days after Rial quit his short-lived job as chief executive of retailer Americanas SA after finding accounting “inconsistencies” that led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023
(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders. The Treasury began a “debt issuance suspension period” to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil...
