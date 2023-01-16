CASPER, Wyo. (Press release) - Casper Fire-EMS is pleased to announce the appointment of the first two certified therapy dogs in the Department’s 128-year history. Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week. From K-9 Caring Angels: “K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trains and certifies Therapy Dogs around the country for both private citizens and for organizations like Fire Departments, Police Departments, Assisted Living, Counseling Groups, Funeral Homes, etc. K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trained the first full time Firehouse Therapy Dog in the United States after working with Fairfax County Fire Department on a pilot program headed up by our very own Buck Best.” Axe is a two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, and will serve alongside Deputy Chief Cam Siplon.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO