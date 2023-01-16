Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Iris Clubhouse expands access to care for people living with mental illness in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Iris Clubhouse will be able to continue expanding its services to include support in the areas of employment, education, and health and wellness for adults living with a mental illness in Natrona County due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
oilcity.news
Natrona County School District 1’s ‘School Choice Registration’ ends today
CASPER, Wyo. — Today marks the last day for the Natrona County School District 1 school choice registration period. The school choice registration period is a window for families to indicate preferred school choices for their children, and the process runs from Dec. 28 to Jan. 20, according to NCSD.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/11/23–1/17/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Malpractice trial begins against Casper anesthesiologist in 2018 post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — The widow of a Casper man who died of internal bleeding following a routine back surgery is suing the anesthesiologist who had monitored him in recovery for $18 million. The civil trial against Dr. Jordan Eddington, now a department chair of Wyoming Anesthesia and a practicing...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS promotes Sundell to training captain, Rohrbach to engineer
CASPER, Wyo. — Two of Casper Fire-EMS’s crew will move into new roles this month after their promotions. Andrew Sundell has been promoted to training captain. He’s a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and human physiology from the University of Wyoming. He also holds Associate of Applied Science degrees in paramedic technology and fire science from Casper College.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire-EMS adds two new furry recruits
CASPER, Wyo. (Press release) - Casper Fire-EMS is pleased to announce the appointment of the first two certified therapy dogs in the Department’s 128-year history. Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week. From K-9 Caring Angels: “K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trains and certifies Therapy Dogs around the country for both private citizens and for organizations like Fire Departments, Police Departments, Assisted Living, Counseling Groups, Funeral Homes, etc. K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trained the first full time Firehouse Therapy Dog in the United States after working with Fairfax County Fire Department on a pilot program headed up by our very own Buck Best.” Axe is a two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, and will serve alongside Deputy Chief Cam Siplon.
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper
The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
oilcity.news
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Fort Caspar Museum to highlight local ‘ghost signs’ in new Lunch and Learn program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fort Caspar Museum Association recently announced that its upcoming winter Lunch and Learn program will be “Ghost Signs of Casper.”. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will feature two Casper history enthusiasts who will talk about their efforts to document local “ghost signs” — fading, painted advertising signs from the sides of old buildings.
oilcity.news
Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
oilcity.news
Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’
CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
City of Casper has several plans in the pipeline for the new year
Casper, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a new year comes new plans, especially for city governments. The City of Casper has several plans they will be working on in 2023. Over the years, Casper has had many mayors. Lots of them, in fact. Most only serve for a year or two while they’re also on City Council. Providing stability and continuity is the role of the City Manager, which currently is Carter Napier.
oilcity.news
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
county17.com
Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
oilcity.news
Fusion on wheels: Gringo adds new spice to Casper’s food truck scene
CASPER, Wyo. — The term “gringo” is used commonly throughout Latin America to broadly describe anyone who is from a different country. Over the past few decades, though, the term has become shorthand for “white guy.”. For Kelly Phanuekthong, being called a gringo is a source...
Comments / 0