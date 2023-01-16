ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS promotes Sundell to training captain, Rohrbach to engineer

CASPER, Wyo. — Two of Casper Fire-EMS’s crew will move into new roles this month after their promotions. Andrew Sundell has been promoted to training captain. He’s a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and human physiology from the University of Wyoming. He also holds Associate of Applied Science degrees in paramedic technology and fire science from Casper College.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Fire-EMS adds two new furry recruits

CASPER, Wyo. (Press release) - Casper Fire-EMS is pleased to announce the appointment of the first two certified therapy dogs in the Department’s 128-year history. Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week. From K-9 Caring Angels: “K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trains and certifies Therapy Dogs around the country for both private citizens and for organizations like Fire Departments, Police Departments, Assisted Living, Counseling Groups, Funeral Homes, etc. K-9 Caring Angels Therapy and Service Dogs trained the first full time Firehouse Therapy Dog in the United States after working with Fairfax County Fire Department on a pilot program headed up by our very own Buck Best.” Axe is a two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, and will serve alongside Deputy Chief Cam Siplon.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger

Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fort Caspar Museum to highlight local ‘ghost signs’ in new Lunch and Learn program

CASPER, Wyo. —​ The Fort Caspar Museum Association recently announced that its upcoming winter Lunch and Learn program will be “Ghost Signs of Casper.”. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will feature two Casper history enthusiasts who will talk about their efforts to document local “ghost signs” — fading, painted advertising signs from the sides of old buildings.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’

CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

City of Casper has several plans in the pipeline for the new year

Casper, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a new year comes new plans, especially for city governments. The City of Casper has several plans they will be working on in 2023. Over the years, Casper has had many mayors. Lots of them, in fact. Most only serve for a year or two while they’re also on City Council. Providing stability and continuity is the role of the City Manager, which currently is Carter Napier.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
CASPER, WY

