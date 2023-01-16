Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO