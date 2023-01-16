ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game — A battle of two teams that have persevered through major injuries

Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Giants-Eagles FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Sunday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs wraps up on Sunday, with two matchups beginning at 3 p.m. ET between Bengals-Bills and followed up by Cowboys-49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. We have two fantastic games for Sunday's slate, which will make it fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout wide receivers, and a rising tight end who has scored a touchdown in five-straight games.
Sporting News

Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments

One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
Sporting News

Best prop bets for Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, more

The second-seeded Bills play host to the third-seeded Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon (3:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bills are favored by 5.5 points to advance to the AFC Championship, but by all accounts, this game seems like a tough one to bet in the traditional sense. If you don't feel comfortable picking a side, we're here to help you find some action with a few of our favorite player and game props.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason

The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Sporting News

What time is Oilers vs. Lightning? Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos headline ESPN national TV game

It's going to be a high-tempo game on national TV Thursday night, as the Oilers host the Lightning on ESPN. Connor McDavid and Co. have been a bit underwhelming this season, sitting in fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-18-3. However, the team is currently riding a four-game winning streak, coming off a big divisional win against the Kraken.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER

The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
Sporting News

Sporting News 2022-23 midseason college basketball All-America team

As college basketball grows bigger, the NBA is getting smaller. We’re not talking about the size of the audience, but rather the players. Once the influence of the elite center flowed from high school through college and into the NBA, as with Wilt Chamberlain (from Overbrook to Kansas to the Warriors) or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (from Power Memorial to UCLA to the Bucks).
ALABAMA STATE

