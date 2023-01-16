ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachicola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

More road resurfacing coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

It's going to be a busy weekend in Gulf and Franklin Counties. The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay kicks off Friday at noon at Battery Park. People’s Choice tickets, which entitle holders to sample some of the 50 team entries, will be on sale. Food vendors will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Childcare worker arrested after striking child during diaper change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local childcare worker has been arrested after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change. Detectives from the Panama City Police Department say they were notified by the Department of Children and Families about an incident that involved 38-year-old Jessica Mills. Mills...
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

Hot times, cold weather mark Half Shell Hustle

It was sunny and cold, just the way runners like it, and Saturday morning’s 5K Half Shell Hustle went off without a hitch or a cramp. Master race organizer Shelley Shepard attracted a field of 100 - 57 females and 43 males - as they took off at 8 a.m. and ran throughout the city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Batty Sisters top oyster cook-off

The following are the nine entries that competed for the top prize at the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-Off Bill and Anne Avery: Oyster Taters - Potato skins stuffed with garlic mashed potatoes, fried oysters and hot honey peach nectar. Half Shell Dockside - Bloody Mary Oyster Shots. Half Shell Dockside -...
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

DUI Manslaughter Arrest

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff’s Office asks public to claim stolen items

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is in custody after deputies allegedly discovered dozens of stolen items at his home. Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized the items and are working to reunite the stolen stuff with its rightful owners. Deputies said Casey Shuff, 40, is responsible...
BAY COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Family mourns 16 month-old killed in car accident last week

The family of a 16-month-old girl, struck and killed last week at a private residence on Oyster Road, will lay her to rest Tuesday. The public visitation for Ember Lou Etheridge, daughter of Talon Vaughn Etheridge and Keri Elaine Golden, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at First Baptist Church in Apalachicola. A graveside service at noon at Magnolia Cemetery will follow.
APALACHICOLA, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WMBB

Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning. 24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served. On December 17, 2019, Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

FCHS gets first female athletic director

Franklin County High School has its first female athletic director. Principal Danielle Rossen said elementary school teacher Anna Bull has been selected to fill the athletic director post, which has an annual stipend of $4,614. “I’m really excited about this opportunity,” said Bull. “I feel like there is so much...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy