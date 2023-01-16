Read full article on original website
More road resurfacing coming to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
It's going to be a busy weekend in Gulf and Franklin Counties. The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay kicks off Friday at noon at Battery Park. People’s Choice tickets, which entitle holders to sample some of the 50 team entries, will be on sale. Food vendors will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
WJHG-TV
Childcare worker arrested after striking child during diaper change
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local childcare worker has been arrested after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change. Detectives from the Panama City Police Department say they were notified by the Department of Children and Families about an incident that involved 38-year-old Jessica Mills. Mills...
franklincounty.news
Hot times, cold weather mark Half Shell Hustle
It was sunny and cold, just the way runners like it, and Saturday morning’s 5K Half Shell Hustle went off without a hitch or a cramp. Master race organizer Shelley Shepard attracted a field of 100 - 57 females and 43 males - as they took off at 8 a.m. and ran throughout the city.
franklincounty.news
Batty Sisters top oyster cook-off
The following are the nine entries that competed for the top prize at the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-Off Bill and Anne Avery: Oyster Taters - Potato skins stuffed with garlic mashed potatoes, fried oysters and hot honey peach nectar. Half Shell Dockside - Bloody Mary Oyster Shots. Half Shell Dockside -...
WJHG-TV
DUI Manslaughter Arrest
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office asks public to claim stolen items
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is in custody after deputies allegedly discovered dozens of stolen items at his home. Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized the items and are working to reunite the stolen stuff with its rightful owners. Deputies said Casey Shuff, 40, is responsible...
franklincounty.news
Family mourns 16 month-old killed in car accident last week
The family of a 16-month-old girl, struck and killed last week at a private residence on Oyster Road, will lay her to rest Tuesday. The public visitation for Ember Lou Etheridge, daughter of Talon Vaughn Etheridge and Keri Elaine Golden, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at First Baptist Church in Apalachicola. A graveside service at noon at Magnolia Cemetery will follow.
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning. 24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served. On December 17, 2019, Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed […]
sylacauganews.com
Local man arrested for theft and assault in December now facing murder charge
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 13, the Investigations Division of the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) served Christopher Adam Grantham, 26, with a murder warrant after the elderly man he assaulted back in November passed away due to injuries suffered on that night. Grantham has been behind bars at...
WJHG-TV
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Southern cooking in Panama City Beach is a staple no more. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park shut its doors suddenly last week. The closure laid off around 30 employees. “We came here and grew as a family and became...
franklincounty.news
FCHS gets first female athletic director
Franklin County High School has its first female athletic director. Principal Danielle Rossen said elementary school teacher Anna Bull has been selected to fill the athletic director post, which has an annual stipend of $4,614. “I’m really excited about this opportunity,” said Bull. “I feel like there is so much...
