Chances are, your humble, obedient servant here will never be invited to teach at Hamline University, a Methodist school in St. Paul, Minnesota. For one thing, I’m almost old enough to be president of the United States — that is, well beyond my professorial sell-by date. For another, administrative jellyfish who cave to self-dramatizing undergraduates demanding to dictate on religious grounds what can and cannot be taught in the institution’s classrooms fill me with disdain. I’d be almost certain to end up embroiled in some...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO