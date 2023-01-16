Read full article on original website
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
Food Co-Op Tries To Be A Good Egg When It Comes To Prices
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday...
OutWiGo For Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public that it’s hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required. Anglers can fish state waters where there...
Hospitals Seeing A Spike In Cases Of Strep Throat
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently issued an advisory about a surge in strep throat in kids ages 5 to 15. But adult are able to get the virus as well. Local hospitals, including ThedaCare, have seen the number of strep cases...
New Chancellor Chosen For UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER, WI (WTAQ) – There is another new chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The university yesterday said regents have chosen Corey King to lead the campus in Whitewater. King is from within the UW System, he is heading to Whitewater from UW-Green Bay where vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
School Bus Close Call Provides A Teaching Moment
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what could have been a tragic situation, in the hopes of reminding drivers how to be safe around school buses. The sheriff’s office posted a video to its Facebook page last week, showing a car swerve...
FBI Milwaukee Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Wisconsin Family Action Office Arson Investigation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. Wisconsin Family Action also has a 15 hundred dollar reward for information. The FBI says their investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were...
Area Lawmakers Pitch Absentee Ballot Tracking System
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s now a proposal to send voters a text when their local clerk gets their absentee ballot. The plan from Republican Howard Assemblyman David Steffen and Appleton State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara would create a notification system for people who vote absentee in the state. S.
Brittany Zimmerman’s Mom Speaks After Life Sentence Imposed on her Killer
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The man who murdered UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Brittany’s mother, Jean Zimmerman, spoke after Friday’s sentencing of 56-year-old David Kahl. “It’s extremely difficult to think about, that it’s taken this long to...
Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
I-41 Showdown returns for the second time
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 7. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.
Marcus Randle El Trial Continues in Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The homicide trial of a former Wisconsin Badger football player continues for a third day Thursday in Rock County Court. Wednesday morning, 36-year-old Marcus Randle-El’s attorney, Michael Hart, questioned Janesville Police Sergeant Benjamin Thompson, who admitted to spitting out sunflower seeds at the crime scene.
Badgers hold off Penn State
The Wisconsin Badgers put an an end to a three game losing streak by beating the Penn State Nittnay Lions 63-60 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin welcomed Tyler Wahl back after he missed all three losses with an ankle injury. He finished with 10 points in 33 minutes. Steven Crowl led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn and freshman Connor Essegian had 13 points each. The Badgers trailed by six at halftime but Head Coach Greg Gard said the defense stepped up and the offense was much more efficient scoring in the paint as they improved to 12-5 on the season, 4-3 in Big Ten play. Max Klesmit had to leave the game after 10 minutes when he took an elbow to the face. His status for Wisconsin’s next game is uncertain, as is the game itself. The Badgers are scheduled to play at Northwestern on Saturday but the Wildcats game against Iowa Wednesday night has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak with the Northwestern team. A decision on the weekend game is expected in the next day or two.
Marquette nears Big East lead
The Marquette Golden Eagles notched another quality win Wednesday night, beating Providence 83-75 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are ranked nationally, Marquette is 18th in the Coaches Poll, 20th in the AP while the Friars came in 20/22. Kameron Jones led the way with 21 points while Tyler Kolek added 19. Marquette bounced back from a hard fought loss at 8th ranked Xavier last Sunday to improve to 15-5 on the year, 7-2 in the Big East. Picked to finish 9th in the Pre-Season conference poll, the Golden Eagles now stand second in the Big East, just a half game behind Xavier who had their 11 game winning streak snapped by DePaul 73-72. Marquette travels to Seton Hall on Saturday.
Henry VIII’s Ex-Wives Take Center Stage at Fox Cities PAC in SIX
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII are spending some time at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton this weekend; as they get a chance to re-tell her-story. SIX is a musical that re-imagines each of the historic queens as modern pop icons in...
