The Wisconsin Badgers put an an end to a three game losing streak by beating the Penn State Nittnay Lions 63-60 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin welcomed Tyler Wahl back after he missed all three losses with an ankle injury. He finished with 10 points in 33 minutes. Steven Crowl led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn and freshman Connor Essegian had 13 points each. The Badgers trailed by six at halftime but Head Coach Greg Gard said the defense stepped up and the offense was much more efficient scoring in the paint as they improved to 12-5 on the season, 4-3 in Big Ten play. Max Klesmit had to leave the game after 10 minutes when he took an elbow to the face. His status for Wisconsin’s next game is uncertain, as is the game itself. The Badgers are scheduled to play at Northwestern on Saturday but the Wildcats game against Iowa Wednesday night has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak with the Northwestern team. A decision on the weekend game is expected in the next day or two.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO