Dodge County, WI

Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment.

Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Shafer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt and a purple jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (920-386-3726) or local law enforcement.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

