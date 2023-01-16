LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Vietnamese restaurant called Noodle King is set to open up its newest location this weekend in East Lampeter Township. Noodle King is owned and operated by Vietnam born, Minh Than, who first opened a Noodle King location on 216 N. Duke St. back in 2012. According to Than, he was born in Vietnam but moved here to America when he was just eight-years-old.

