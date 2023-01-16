ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Shapiro announces ethics rules, training for employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order regarding the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The rule includes “a total prohibition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania’s December 2022 gaming revenue released

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) released Pennsylvania’s monthly gaming revenue report for December 2022. The combined revenue for all gaming in Pennsylvania during December 2022 was $474,956,990, a 16.89% increase compared to December 2021. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Red Lion Borough man who has been missing since Jan. 14. According to the PSP, 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his residence on 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on Jan. 13. at around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen in Colerain Township in Lancaster County on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Polar plunge event held by Lower Paxton Township Police

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The hometown heroes for Thursday took a cold water dip for charity, but it had a twist!. Members of the Lower Paxton Township Police participated in the “First to Freeze” polar plunge event. They set up a portable swimming pool and had six sergeants, corporals, and detectives jump in while in full uniform.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

The Noodle King is opening a new Lancaster-based location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Vietnamese restaurant called Noodle King is set to open up its newest location this weekend in East Lampeter Township. Noodle King is owned and operated by Vietnam born, Minh Than, who first opened a Noodle King location on 216 N. Duke St. back in 2012. According to Than, he was born in Vietnam but moved here to America when he was just eight-years-old.
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Student charged after Cocalico High School incident

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A student is facing criminal charges after an incident at Cocalico High School last month. According to East Cocalico Township Police, a 16-year-old is facing charges after an incident in the school cafeteria on December 22. Police did not announce the nature of...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy