Michigan State

abc12.com

Michigan State Police disbands motorcycle unit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists no longer will see Michigan State Police troopers patrolling roadways on motorcycles. Michigan State Police are making a historic change by disbanding the motorcycle unit. The first troopers in the early 1900s patrolled on motorcycles and the department has kept them around in limited capacity ever since.
94.9 WMMQ

MSP Saying Goodbye To Their Motorcycle Police Force After 24 Years

For 24 years, Michigan roadways have been monitored not only by regular officers in their standard Michigan State Police cruisers, but motorcycle units as well. In a move some are disagreeing with, the Michigan State Police are disbanding their Motorcycle patrol and reassigning the officers to standard vehicles. The Michigan...
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
98.7 WFGR

Is Michigan’s Wolf Population Growing Or Declining? Find Out Here

It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has wolves, but how is the population doing?. Gray wolves flourished in Michigan prior to 1838, they were actually everywhere in the state. When more European settlers began to set up living in the Mitten state, wolves were discovered to be a problem for livestock and small animals so some were shot and killed, bounties were put out, and others were trapped. At the same time, most of them were actually poisoned because it is hard to get close to a wolf because of their sense of smell. The population was wiped out in the process.
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law

LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
977rocks.com

Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles

Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
100.5 The River

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
94.9 WMMQ

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In

We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
