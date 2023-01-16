Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police disbands motorcycle unit
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists no longer will see Michigan State Police troopers patrolling roadways on motorcycles. Michigan State Police are making a historic change by disbanding the motorcycle unit. The first troopers in the early 1900s patrolled on motorcycles and the department has kept them around in limited capacity ever since.
MSP Saying Goodbye To Their Motorcycle Police Force After 24 Years
For 24 years, Michigan roadways have been monitored not only by regular officers in their standard Michigan State Police cruisers, but motorcycle units as well. In a move some are disagreeing with, the Michigan State Police are disbanding their Motorcycle patrol and reassigning the officers to standard vehicles. The Michigan...
michiganchronicle.com
Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence
Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
Is Michigan’s Wolf Population Growing Or Declining? Find Out Here
It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has wolves, but how is the population doing?. Gray wolves flourished in Michigan prior to 1838, they were actually everywhere in the state. When more European settlers began to set up living in the Mitten state, wolves were discovered to be a problem for livestock and small animals so some were shot and killed, bounties were put out, and others were trapped. At the same time, most of them were actually poisoned because it is hard to get close to a wolf because of their sense of smell. The population was wiped out in the process.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
977rocks.com
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Suddenly Leaves Michigan With No Warning
Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant chain based out of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. When it started, it was just a small sandwich shop in Pittsburg. Now, it's a chain that's exploded across the state of Pennsylvania and some surrounding states. As a matter of fact, Michigan was pretty lucky...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
An Open Letter to the Driver Who Actually Used Their Turn Signal
As a Michigander, I often find myself complaining about the terrible drivers that I'm surrounded by. I know I can't be the only one...People going the wrong way down one-way streets; going slow in the fast lane; and plenty more examples. However, this latest incident hits a little bit differently...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In
We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
