Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Food Co-Op Tries To Be A Good Egg When It Comes To Prices
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday...
wtaq.com
FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
wtaq.com
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
wtaq.com
Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
wtaq.com
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
wtaq.com
Galloping Ghost Statue Gets A New Sign
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly a year after students raised concerns about the statue in front of Kaukauna High School, a new sign has been added with the hopes of providing a bit more context regarding the unique galloping ghost mascot. Several students voiced their concerns last spring, saying...
wtaq.com
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Angel Guerrero of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has taken 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay into custody. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument. An arrest was made on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, during an evening traffic stop in Green Bay.
wtaq.com
Updated Brown County Courthouse Security On The Agenda
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Out of the state’s 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has...
wtaq.com
I-41 Showdown returns for the second time
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 7. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.
wtaq.com
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
wtaq.com
Prosecutors Drop Request to Have Teen Moved to Adult Court in Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Prosecutors dropped their request Wednesday to have a teenager moved to adult court for his alleged role in an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. The case is expected to be resolved at a hearing next month. Multiple people were injured when a partially...
wtaq.com
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
wtaq.com
Winter Storm Blows in Wednesday Night
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay is warning of a snowstorm making its way to our area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Rebecca Kruk said overall the storm is expected to bring between 4-8 inches of snow; and drivers should be especially cautious of snowy roads during their Thursday morning commute.
wtaq.com
Phoenix slide hits 10
A far more experienced Youngstown State squad raced past the younger, shorthanded Green Bay Phoenix at the Resch Center Thursday night, 86-70, handing GB it’s 10 straight loss. The Penguins start two seniors and three graduate seniors with the veterans taking control with big runs in each half. Youngstown State jumped to an 11-0 lead before the Phoenix found their footing to close the gap to within 37-32 by halftime. Trailing 43-36 early in the second half, the Penguins applied a full court press which led to a couple of quick turnovers and sparked a 19-0 run to put the game away. The second half was also marred with whistles as the teams combined to commit 46 fouls and attempt 58 free throws. Green Bay was led by Brock Heffner with a career high 24 points while Garren Davis added 17 and Clarence Cummings III put up 14. The Phoenix played without starting point guard Zae Blake, out with an illness and forward Cade Meyer left with an injury after only five minutes. 16 turnovers also hurt as Youngstown capitalized with a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Green Bay drops to 2-18 on the season, just 1-8 in Horizon League play. YSU is now 15-5 overall and shares the conference lead with a 7-2 mark, along with Milwaukee, which defeated Robert Morris 77-69 and Northern Kentucky, a 57-56 winner over Cleveland State. Green Bay will host the Robert Morris Colonials Saturday night at the Resch Center at 6:00 PM.
wtaq.com
SNC’s Mr. 300
The St. Norbert Green Knights defeated the Milwaukee School of Engineering 55-48 on the road Tuesday night delivering the 300th career victory at the school for Head Coach Gary Grzesk. SNC was led by Carter Gebler and Garrett Grzesk, the coach’s son, with 11 points each. In 16 years at the helm, Grzesk’s record stands a 300-103. Include a three year stint at Lakeland College and Grzesk has 351 wins under his belt. Tuesday night’s victory pushes St. Norbert to 10-7 on the season, 7-3 in NACC play.
wtaq.com
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
wtaq.com
Hospitals Seeing A Spike In Cases Of Strep Throat
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently issued an advisory about a surge in strep throat in kids ages 5 to 15. But adult are able to get the virus as well. Local hospitals, including ThedaCare, have seen the number of strep cases...
Comments / 0