wcbi.com
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
wcbi.com
Two former school campuses have become local venues
NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school...
wcbi.com
Dance company in Starkville shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A dance company in Starkville is showing appreciation to the men and women who help keep the town clean. KMG Creations hosted a special lunch for the Starkville Sanitation and Environmental service workers today. This is the fifth year Owner Kayla Gilmore has hosted the...
Commercial Dispatch
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wcbi.com
CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
wcbi.com
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
wcbi.com
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
wcbi.com
Investigators continue search for missing teen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Louisville continue to look for a teenager missing for more than a week. Montevious Goss was last seen waiting for a ride to school last Wednesday morning outside of his house. Police said the 16-year-old left his cell phone at home. His mother...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wcbi.com
W’s RN-to-BSN Program announces part-time option
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women is providing working nurses with more options to advance their careers. Beginning in the summer of 2023, The W’s RN-to-BSN program will offer a part-time option to allow nurses with an associate’s degree to receive a bachelor’s degree in five semesters through a fully-online option.
wcbi.com
Rose Drug store in West Point is closing before January ends
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A long-time drug store in West Point is closing after decades of being in business. Rose Drug Store has been a staple for many people in Clay county for medicine, gifts, and other goodies. The store is expected to close its doors on January 25, 2023,...
wcbi.com
UPDATE: Lake Lamar Bruce Road Bridge Closure
SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A county road bridge leading to Lake Lamar Bruce has been closed. The bridge, located on Lake Lamar Bruce Rd at the Saltillo city limits, has been deemed unsafe by Lee County. The closure is expected to last up to 120 days. Lamar Bruce...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
wcbi.com
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
wcbi.com
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
wcbi.com
Starkville public pool will undergo repairs to remain open another summer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville’s public pool is drowning in problems that could drain the city’s recreation budget. The pool at Moncrief Park is around 70 years old and leaking badly. The Board of Aldermen has been given three options: a full overhaul of...
