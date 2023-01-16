Read full article on original website
Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had lost nine of 11, but coach Tyronn Lue believed this...
Celtics Down At Least One Star in Saturday’s Matchup vs. Raptors
Thursday night, the Celtics rallied for a 121-118 overtime triumph, earning a needed win against the Warriors. Jayson Tatum logged a season-high 48 minutes in the victory. He struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter, going 9/27 from the field, including 4/13 from beyond the arc, and he had a game-high seven turnovers.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Use Hot Shooting to Handily Defeat Heat
The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) took on the Miami Heat (25-22) on Friday, intending to end a three-game losing streak. The Mavs came out on top, with 115-90 being the final score. The Mavs played without Christian Wood in the lineup, as he is currently sidelined with a fractured thumb. They...
Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant
An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to... The post Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
As Timberwolves strive to stay afloat, Karl-Anthony Towns speaks up
MINNEAPOLIS — After Thursday's win over the Raptors, the Timberwolves jumped two places in the Western Conference standings, from ninth to seventh place. Such is the precarious West this season. Even one game can have a significant impact on a team's place in the standings. One good week or...
Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider
It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Lakers News: Last Two Minute Report Reveals Missed Late-Game Opportunity For LA
On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds. There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players...
Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Tears Achilles, Placed on Injured Reserve
Terrible news for one of the league's most respected veteran players. The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday evening that forward Max Pacioretty has suffered a torn Achilles and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury occurred during the second period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, and is the same ailment that kept Pacioretty out of the lineup for the first half of the 2022-23 season. He had scored three goals in five games for the Hurricanes after making his season debut on Jan. 5.
