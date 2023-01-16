Terrible news for one of the league's most respected veteran players. The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday evening that forward Max Pacioretty has suffered a torn Achilles and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury occurred during the second period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, and is the same ailment that kept Pacioretty out of the lineup for the first half of the 2022-23 season. He had scored three goals in five games for the Hurricanes after making his season debut on Jan. 5.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO