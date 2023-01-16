2023 has finally arrived, which means many of us are eager to wish time ahead to warmer months and our favorite yearly traditions. One that holds strong in the hearts of many West Michiganders is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. And while we have a few months before the festival, the events are starting to line up and we're getting a schedule of what it will look like May 6th - 14th.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO