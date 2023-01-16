ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers fans get thrilling news about Anthony Davis’ return date

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Anthony Davis for over a month and for the most part, the team has at least been able to stay afloat without him. While there have been ugly moments, Los Angeles has kept the floor from completely bottoming out, giving them a chance to climb the standings once Davis returns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy