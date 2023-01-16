Read full article on original website
Warrick’s three at the buzzer beats Cleveland State
Marques Warrick got himself something “real nice” for his 21st birthday on Thursday, sinking a 30-foot shot as the final horn sounded to give Northern Kentucky a 57-56 win over Cleveland State in front of his home fans at Truist Arena. The game-winning bucket led off ESPN’s Sportscenter...
Eaglins lead NewCath on courts/course
A playful sibling rivalry has been percolating at their Cold Spring home. The subject: Has Newport Central Catholic 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin ever beaten her older brother Caleb, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, 1-on-1 in pickup games at Northern Kentucky University?. “She has not beat me yet,” Caleb said.
Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Newport boys beat NewCath in crucial 36th District seed game
The Newport Wildcats (15-4) downed the host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (9-10) for the second time this year and fifth time in a row with a 76-58 victory in a key 36th District seed game. Newport had four players score in double figures making 63 percent of its shots as...
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross boys down Campbell County
The Holy Cross Indians (12-5) downed the visiting Campbell County Camels (12-8), 90-75 in non-region action. The Indians shot 62 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and made 50 percent of their free throws to go with 35 rebounds. Senior standout guard Jacob Meyer led the way scoring 37 points with senior guard Javier Ward and senior center Sam Gibson scoring 29 and 13, respectively. Meyer and Gibson grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for double-doubles.
Burns wins big in CovCath victory over Highlands
Thomas Burns watched at midcourt of the historic David Evans Gymasium Court at Holmes High School with his family knowing every person in attendance at the basketball game stood in his corner. The Covington Catholic senior lacrosse player is battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma that primarily...
Ginter steps down from Campbell County volleyball
It is not a situation any program likes to find itself in. But the Campbell County volleyball team is looking for another head coach after Director of Athletics Mike Florimonte confirmed Jessica Ginter stepped down Tuesday after one season. The seniors will have their fourth head coach in four years this fall.
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
NKU has named an interim president
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint Bonita Brown, vice president and chief strategy officer at NKU, as the university’s interim president during their meeting Wednesday. The decision comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. Up...
Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
Gateway, Boone County Schools form apprenticeship with local company
A local company is working to make students aware of the types of opportunities available in the construction industry. In 2018, HR Director for Riegler Blacktop, Michael Taylor, wanted to start a work-based learning program that consisted of a 12-week summer internship program. He wanted students to spend two weeks at each construction division.
Bryan Cobb named new vice president at C-Forward
C-Forward, an Information Technology (I.T.) service provider headquartered in Covington, has announced a new vice president. Bryan Cobb has been promoted to the management team as Vice President vCIO (Virtual Chief Information Officer.) Cobb joined C-Forward in 2016 as Project Supervisor. Prior to C-Forward, he spent 15 years as the IT/Facilities Director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD.)
NKY Chamber to host Beshear at Government Forum Jan. 31
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Government Forum featuring Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, Jan. 31. During the legislative session break, Beshear will join the NKY Chamber for the January Government Forum to discuss the state of Kentucky, including the recent awarding of federal funding grants worth $1.635 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Dayton to see new development, infrastructure improvements this year
Improvements are planned for Dayton sidewalks and code enforcement this year as new developments are underway in the city. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker delivered his second annual “state of the city” remarks during the city council meeting earlier this month. Baker said the city is seeing growth with...
Rub House spice store relocating to Alexandria after Ebert’s Meats shuts doors
In the wake of Ebert’s Meats closing, the store’s next door neighbor, Rub House, has announced they will be closing their Monmouth Street location, instead choosing to relocate to Alexandria. The announcement was made on Rub House’s official Facebook page, with founder and owner Dan Stankiewicz along with...
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district
At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
Police searching for missing 14 year-old girl last seen in Fort Thomas
Police are searching for Harmony Collins, 14, who has been missing from the Fort Thomas area since 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Per Fort Thomas police, Collins is 5-foot-five, 120 pounds with brownish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shoes, a pink shirt and black sweatpants as well as a black backpack with a Nike logo.
Park Hills Council discusses vision for permanent meeting space
The Park Hills Financial Oversight Committee is pursuing more research and data for a new permanent city building. Currently, the council rents space from The Garden’s of Park Hills to hold their monthly meetings. This costs up to $200 per session, frequently two sessions per month. It is up to the members to set up chairs and tables and audio-video presentations when necessary.
