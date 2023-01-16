Read full article on original website
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
Cornell to host potluck dinner
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
Larceny complaints rise in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cayuga Heights is reporting a rise in larcenies. In December, village police received four complaints of theft. That’s double the number from November. One complaint involved a stolen guitar, another was about unauthorized credit card charges. The Cortland County Department of Emergency Response...
State Theatre of Ithaca, other historic venues form coalition to secure financial support
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”
Tompkins Chamber moves to Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce has a new location. The offices moved to the West End of Ithaca, on Brindley Street. President Jennifer Tavares says the building is near the core of the local economy, and accessible to the rural parts of the county.
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires riverfront property in Chemung County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) acquires property in Chemung County. The conservation organization has added 2 acres, including 190 feet of riverfront on the Chemung River, in the Town of Big Flats. The newly acquired parcel will be transferred to the New York State DEC along with 211 acres of adjacent land acquired by FLLT in 2019 as an addition to the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area. The most recently acquired land will improve outdoor recreation by providing public access to the river. In preventing the properties from being developed, FLLT is safeguarding scenic views of the river between Big Flats and Elmira and the ecosystems within.
