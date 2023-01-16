Read full article on original website
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
1037qcountry.com
Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
1037qcountry.com
Cornell to host potluck dinner
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
1037qcountry.com
What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
whcuradio.com
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
1037qcountry.com
State Theatre of Ithaca, other historic venues form coalition to secure financial support
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County seeks feedback on landfill
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Residents in Cortland County can weigh in on waste management. This afternoon, people can share their thoughts on the county landfill. Policy recommendations will also be heard. The public hearing happens at 4 PM at the Legislative Chambers in Cortland. In related news, the Crown...
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
14850.com
Coming soon: Longshots Sports Bar & Grill will serve Ithaca’s northeast — Part I
Four and a half years after The Rose closed its doors in the Triphammer Marketplace, a new sports bar will take its place, offering family-friendly food and drink to Ithaca’s northeast. Longshots Sports Bar & Grill is slated to open this spring. The venture is a partnership between Seabring...
1037qcountry.com
Larceny complaints rise in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cayuga Heights is reporting a rise in larcenies. In December, village police received four complaints of theft. That’s double the number from November. One complaint involved a stolen guitar, another was about unauthorized credit card charges. The Cortland County Department of Emergency Response...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
