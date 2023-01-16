Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
wtoc.com
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
wtoc.com
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Kristen Butkovich
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a lot of excitement when WTOC walked into Kristen Butkovich’s class. “I wanted to nominate Ms. B because of the way she treats us. She loves all of us and treats us the same,” student, Wynn Fegel said. “She truly loves...
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
wtoc.com
State leaders, residents oppose zoning changes on St. Helena Island
St. Helena, Sc. (WTOC) - Land controversy in the Lowcountry. South Carolina state leaders are now taking sides in a zoning conflict in Beaufort County over restricting development on Saint Helena. Now, tensions in the area are bubbling as the county and local residents disagree, whether or not a new...
wtoc.com
United Way: Read United Telethon happening next Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading to children has a proven impact on encouraging them to read more, and the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Read United programs focus on that year-round, and especially one day next month. Community leaders and volunteers will visit classrooms and read to young...
wtoc.com
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
wtoc.com
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
wtoc.com
Walterboro prepares for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Walterboro is a town of about 5,000 which will soon see an influx of up to 1,500 people starting next week, according to the city’s tourism director. It’s caused the city to put extra effort into planning for the crowd, and local businesses and hotels...
wtoc.com
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
wtoc.com
Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
wtoc.com
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
wtoc.com
Beaufort awarded $800,000 grant for Bayard St. drainage improvements
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has been approved for a grant to help fix drainage and flooding issues along Bayard Street in The Point neighborhood. The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, is for $800,000. According to the city, the grant will allow improvements to the stormwater...
