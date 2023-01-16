Read full article on original website
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China’s declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China’s...
Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country’s huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in...
Poland ready to send Ukraine tanks even if Germany opposes it -deputy FM
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even without Germany’s re-export approval, a deputy foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a crunch meeting on weapons for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send...
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over permission for protest -source
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative”...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) – A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending “major counter-offensive” by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard...
Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved
APTOS, Calif. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said...
Intel CEO: new chip plant decision by year-end, not sure to be in Italy – press
MILAN (Reuters) – Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday that Italy was only one of several countries being considered to host a new chip plant, and a decision should be reached by the end of the year. In her end-of-year news conference in...
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
Davos 2023-Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks. Zelenskiy spoke by video link before Western allies...
U.S. asks judge to hold Shkreli in contempt for flouting pharma industry ban – filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly flouting a judge’s ruling banning him from working in the pharmaceutical industry, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) – GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods...
U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders. The Treasury began a “debt issuance suspension period” to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil...
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital
(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
World Court says it has received U.N. request for opinion on Israel occupation
THE HAGUE(Reuters) – The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The ICJ is expected to draw up a list...
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
Amazon’s AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
