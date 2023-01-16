Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Fed officials...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
104.1 WIKY
Fed ‘probing’ for right rate level as prospects rise for ‘soft landing’
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – The chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now “probing” for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
104.1 WIKY
Column-U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell...
104.1 WIKY
Fed’s Williams says Fed needs more rate rises to cool inflation
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the U.S. central bank has more rate hikes ahead and sees signs inflationary pressures might be starting to cool off from torrid levels. “With inflation still high and indications of continued supply-demand imbalances,...
104.1 WIKY
Fed will face tough choices the longer debt ceiling impasse persists -analysts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The standoff over the U.S. government’s borrowing limit is unlikely for now to crimp the Federal Reserve’s plans for higher interest rates and to shrink its massive balance sheet, but it could force tough choices the longer the impasse drags on. On Thursday,...
104.1 WIKY
Intesa falls on reported $22 billion asset sales to meet ECB risk concerns
MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo fell by 2% on Friday after Bloomberg reported Italy’s biggest bank was cutting as much as 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in risk-weighted assets to address supervisory remarks about its inadequate risk models. Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on...
104.1 WIKY
Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023
(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
104.1 WIKY
Oilfield firm SLB beats Wall St. estimates for fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -SLB beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. SLB benefited from increased oil drilling and production activity in both North America and internationally last year. Revenue...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Tesla’s price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups
(Reuters) – A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla’s move last week to slash...
104.1 WIKY
Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
(Reuters) – Proterra Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs. The electric-bus maker’s exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China’s declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China’s...
104.1 WIKY
India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Air India has been fined 3 million rupees (about $37,000) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday. The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country’s aviation regulator following an...
104.1 WIKY
Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which uses feedstocks like cooking...
104.1 WIKY
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) – GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods...
104.1 WIKY
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
104.1 WIKY
Column-U.S. debt ceiling saga softens Fed’s QT: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – If the Federal Reserve is to ease U.S. monetary policy this year, it may be a backdoor loosening around its quantitative tightening channel rather than lower interest rates. The catalyst? The U.S. debt ceiling. As yet another debt ceiling crisis looms – potentially the most...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Madrilena Red de Gas draws regulatory scrutiny over capital management –sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Spain’s markets and competition regulator is reviewing whether gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) has complied with legislation designed to protect the financial strength of energy distributors, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Spain amended existing legislation in spring 2021 to ban...
104.1 WIKY
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Tobacco urged to sell drug unit by activist shareholder LIM
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Tobacco Inc, the cigarette conglomerate one-third owned by the government, is facing a shareholder motion to sell off its listed drug unit Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. Hong Kong-based activist fund LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco, in a letter reviewed by Reuters,...
Comments / 0