Greenwood, LA

KTBS

Shreveport man to serve a decade in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man with a criminal record has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of his sentence. This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot in leg while walking on Shed Road, taken to hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Willis Knighton Bossier after a report of a black male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officials with BCPD, the 46-year-old man was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx

LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
K945

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a runaway teen girl. On Jan. 11 around 8 p.m., Bernecia Johnson, 15, reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. Johnson is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
STANLEY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Who Is This Person?

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted. in connection with a theft from a local store. from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove. If you have any information on the identity...
ELM GROVE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man pleads guilty to weapon, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, a Shreveport man pleaded guilty to carrying various hard drugs and illegally possessing a gun. The court sentenced Demarco Deon Hill to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence after his guilty plea. Police arrested Hill on Dec. 15,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man sentenced to 15 years in prison

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man, accused of illegal possession of a gun and carrying a variety of drugs, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18. After pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Caddo district judge sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, to serve 15 years in prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA

