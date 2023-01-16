Read full article on original website
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cowgirls Finish Off Season Sweep of East Texas BaptistHardin-Simmons UniversityMarshall, TX
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Shreveport man to serve a decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man with a criminal record has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of his sentence. This...
KSLA
Man shot in leg while walking on Shed Road, taken to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Willis Knighton Bossier after a report of a black male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officials with BCPD, the 46-year-old man was...
KTBS
2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx
LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a runaway teen girl. On Jan. 11 around 8 p.m., Bernecia Johnson, 15, reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. Johnson is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair.
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
KSLA
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police say the man who fled their custody while handcuffed now is back in custody. Bossier City police took 26-year-old D’Reginald Taylor, of Mansfield, into custody Wednesday evening; and at the time, he was in possession of the car that was stolen Monday, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department’s Facebook page.
KTBS
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
26-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Convicted of Possession of a Firearm After Police Find Loaded Weapon During Traffic Stop
26-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Convicted of Possession of a Firearm After Police Find Loaded Weapon During Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – A jury has convicted a Louisiana man of being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was found with a loaded rifle in a car during a traffic stop.
bossierpress.com
Who Is This Person?
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted. in connection with a theft from a local store. from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove. If you have any information on the identity...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to weapon, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, a Shreveport man pleaded guilty to carrying various hard drugs and illegally possessing a gun. The court sentenced Demarco Deon Hill to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence after his guilty plea. Police arrested Hill on Dec. 15,...
KSLA
Shreveport man sentenced to 15 years in prison
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man, accused of illegal possession of a gun and carrying a variety of drugs, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18. After pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Caddo district judge sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, to serve 15 years in prison.
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
KSLA
Stolen fire truck recovered; now the question is who took it and left it stuck in the mud
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Someone stole a $204,000 fire truck then left it stuck in the mud. Now the question is who did it. The brush truck was taken right out of its station in Powhatan. Someone forced their way through a door at Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District...
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
ktalnews.com
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
KSLA
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
KSLA
Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run. Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will...
