Punta Gorda, FL

Annual MLK Day parade: 'We are representing his legacy'

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — Melody Washington was Charlotte County’s first African American correctional officer, rising through the ranks to lieutenant.

On Monday, the 68-year-old lifelong Punta Gorda resident and community advocate served as grand marshal of the 30th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Celebration.

This year’s theme, inspired by Galatians 6:9, was “The Dream is Ongoing.” Washington said the dream is for everyone.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is not just for people of color,” said Washington, who sits on the Punta Gorda Housing Authority and is the secretary of the Macedonia Human Services Church. “It is for the people of the world. It’s an honor to be asked to be the grand marshal of the parade.”

Raina Coleman, 13, held the banner for the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church along with Elizabeth Sease. The pair walked the parade route in Punta Gorda, ending at the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center.

“It’s important to show people what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did and why it’s still relevant,” Coleman said. “We are representing his legacy.”

Esther McKenzie and Chrissy Chase drove from Fort Myers to attend the parade and festival.

McKenzie said having interracial children means they need to learn about their heritage.

“The fight for equality isn’t over,” McKenzie said. “It’s not over when it comes to voting, it’s about being a Black female and understanding what’s still happening in the U.S. to women.”

After greeting people along the parade route with his wife, Shakira, the Rev. Demetrius Thomas gave the invocation and led the “Black National Anthem” — “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“All souls matter,” he said.

The Rev. Gary McNealy said he used to play football in the field of what’s now the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center. He said he was happy to be back in Punta Gorda celebrating its people and the legacy of MLK.

Among the parade participants were Punta Gorda churches; the NAACP; the Punta Gorda City Council; Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and his wife, Tara; the Charlotte High School band and JROTC; Judy Jones of the Bread of Life Mission; the Punta Gorda Police Department; the YMCA of Southwest Florida; the Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County; the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors and Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo.

Shakira Thomas said she’s glad the parade and festival were back after the events were canceled for three years due to COVID-19.

“This is a good day to take time for the country to stand together,” she said. “We need to get together and fellowship. We want people to know this isn’t just for Blacks. It’s a time for equality and unity. I was so happy to see so many different races here today participating in the parade.”

