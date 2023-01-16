Read full article on original website
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
If Frank Reich doesn't get hired as a head coach during this cycle, the New York Jets are ready to talk with him about their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets could speak with Reich "depending what shakes out" with his opportunities as a head coach.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson wrote NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to request that the fines for an alleged fake injury by Cameron Jordan be reversed, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. The NFL fined Jordan, coaches Dennis Allen and Ryan Nielsen, and the organization a total of $550,000, saying Jordan...
Michigan running back Blake Corum surprised some by deciding to return to school for the 2023 season despite an impressive 2022 campaign, and he will reportedly be bringing in some noteworthy money as a result. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported Corum "is looking at a possible seven-figure paycheck through...
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games because of the high ankle sprain that cost him the final six games of the regular season. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne will take Donald's place. Donald, who has earned Pro Bowl honors in...
While presenting the Baltimore Ravens with a straightforward solution to retaining Lamar Jackson, the franchise tag will carry a heavy cost for the team. The Ravens have the non-exclusive or exclusive franchise tag at their disposal, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the latter is the likelier of the two. The...
It appears not many wide receivers will taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, as multiple teams "feel the value at WR this year will come after Round 1," per The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Brugler added "there isn't a WR in this class considered a lock top-20...
Underdogs came up huge during NFL Wild Card Weekend—four covered the spread and two won outright. While our betting experts jumped all over the New York Giants for the straight-up upset, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did some damage to the crew's consensus record. NFL analysts...
Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.
Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said Thursday that he killed a large male mountain lion with a bow and arrow after receiving word that it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood" in Colorado. Wolfe posted a photo of himself holding the lifeless mountain lion on Instagram and included...
While several games remain in the 2022-23 NFL postseason, it's never too early to look ahead at the looming offseason. Free agency, the trade market and the draft will determine a lot for next season and the 2023 playoff race. This season's playoff field included seven teams that didn't make...
In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Cormani McClain has flipped his collegiate commitment from Miami to Colorado, joining new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. 247Sports' Carl Reed relayed the reveal and spoke with the 5-star cornerback about why he made the decision. McClain is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 12 overall prospect on...
Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations. Speaking to reporters...
The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses. It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest. McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.
