Blount County, TN

Death row inmate James Dellinger, sentenced to death for a Blount County murder, has died

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

James Dellinger, who was sentenced to death in 1996 for a first-degree murder in Blount County, died in prison of apparent natural causes. He was 71.

The exact cause of death is unknown, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Correction. He was found dead just before noon Monday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Dellinger was sentenced to death with co-defendant Gary Sutton for the 1992 shotgun slaying of Tommy Griffin, 24, in Blount County. The defendants had previously been convicted in 1993 of murdering Griffin's sister, Connie Branam, whose body was discovered in her burned vehicle.

Dellinger pursued several legal challenges to his sentence but was not successful.

In May, Gov. Bill Lee paused all executions in Tennessee because of problems with lethal injections. A report release at the end of the year showed the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to follow its own lethal injection protocol since it was introduced in 2018. The lethal injection protocol and associated training would be revised, according to a statement from the department.

