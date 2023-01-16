ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Wisconsin Lutheran moves back to the top of the boys basketball rankings; Oak Creek's Izaac Neal, Cedarburg honored

By Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

AREA RANKINGS

Top 10

Team (W-L), last week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10-3), 7

2. Arrowhead (13-1), 1

3. Brookfield Central (10-1), 4

4. Homestead (10-2), 2

5. Nicolet (12-1), 3

6. Pewaukee (7-2), 5

7. Marquette (10-2), 9

8. Milwaukee Hamilton (10-2), 6

9. Pius XI (9-3), –

10. Racine St. Catherine's (10-1), –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzlQm_0kGgxz0D00

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Izaac Neal, Oak Creek

The 6-foot-8 senior forward had himself a block party in two wins for the Knights.

On Tuesday against Southeast Conference rival Racine Park, Neal had 10 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a 51-43 win. Then on Friday in an 86-65 win over Kenosha Tremper, Neal had a season-high 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go along with 15 boards and four blocks.

The Knights entered this week at 7-6 overall, including a 5-2 mark that leaves them in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. They face a tough nonconference test hosting Whitnall on Tuesday, before traveling to Brookfield East on Saturday to take on the host team in the Luke Homan Showcase.

Weekly girls basketball report: Franklin joins the girls hoops rankings; Dominican and King's Imani Warren are honored again

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Cedarburg

The Bulldogs helped their standing in the North Shore this week with a pair of wins that included an upset over the top team in the conference.

On Tuesday, Cedarburg snapped a five-game losing streak with a 66-47 win over Slinger. Junior Jack Dykstra led all scorers by tying his season-high of 20 points, while seniors Jacob Fries and Isaac Holton added 13 and 11, respectively.

The week concluded with a surprising 77-74 win on the road at Homestead to snap the Highlanders' 26-game conference winning streak. Dykstra hit the go-ahead bucket in the final minute off an assist from junior Zack Brown to make it 75-74. On the ensuing Homestead possession, the on-ball coverage by Holton assisted by sophomore Logan Zahour forced a turnover. Free throws by Holton expanded the lead to three, before Holton and Zahour again combined on the defense to thwart a last-second game-tying attempt by the Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 overall and 6-3 in conference, which is good for a tie for third in the North Shore.

COMING UP

Whitnall at Oak Creek, 7 p.m. Tuesday: The Woodland East-leading Falcons (9-1, 5-0) travel to face the Knights (7-6, 5-2 Southeast) who are a game off the lead in their conference race. The matchup of big men, Oak Creek's Neal and Whitnall's Ethan Thomas, is one of many to watch.

Marquette vs. Muskego at Brookfield Central, 3:45 p.m. Saturday: Greater Metro co-leader Marquette (10-2, 7-1) faces a Muskego team (10-2, 5-2 Classic 8) that has dug deep for several close wins leading up to this appearance at the Luke Homan Showcase.

Homestead vs. Franklin at Brookfield Central, 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Those willing to stick around for one of the late games at the Homan Showcase will be treated to the North Shore leader against the leader of the Southeast.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Lutheran moves back to the top of the boys basketball rankings; Oak Creek's Izaac Neal, Cedarburg honored

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Commit Named States Gatorade Player of the Year

While much of the attention in Madison has been on the football and basketball team, a Wisconsin volleyball commit, Saige Damrow was named the states Gatorade Player of the Year. A senior at Howards Grove High School, Damrow will continue her academic and athletic career at UW Madison. Damrow will attend classes this spring at the university, allowing her to be around during spring workouts.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023

WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
WEST BEND, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

OP-ED: Angler captures monster of the deep

Two things you can say about the fishermen who frequent the Port Washington harbor thoughout the winter: They are hardy and they are patient. They have to be hardy to be patient, angling for hours, even days, without an encouraging bite, in frigid and often foul weather. But, they would say, it’s worth every freezing minute of it when a catch like this brown trout of epic proportions is landed. It was not only a big fish, but a powerful one, and it was challenging fight to bring it to the landing net and a big lift to the get the beast up to the dock in Coal Dock Park from the water far below. Brown trout are among several non-native salmonid species introduced in the Great Lakes, where they have thrived but do not reproduce.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New park begins to take shape

OCONOMOWOC — Several years of efforts by residents of the Historic Isthmus District are coming to fruition as the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park is beginning to take shape. But to complete the project, additional funds are necessary. When a plot of land became available between Lac La Belle...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area. The driver, a...
OAK CREEK, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy