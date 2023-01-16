Wisconsin Lutheran moves back to the top of the boys basketball rankings; Oak Creek's Izaac Neal, Cedarburg honored

AREA RANKINGS

Top 10

Team (W-L), last week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10-3), 7

2. Arrowhead (13-1), 1

3. Brookfield Central (10-1), 4

4. Homestead (10-2), 2

5. Nicolet (12-1), 3

6. Pewaukee (7-2), 5

7. Marquette (10-2), 9

8. Milwaukee Hamilton (10-2), 6

9. Pius XI (9-3), –

10. Racine St. Catherine's (10-1), –

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Izaac Neal, Oak Creek

The 6-foot-8 senior forward had himself a block party in two wins for the Knights.

On Tuesday against Southeast Conference rival Racine Park, Neal had 10 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a 51-43 win. Then on Friday in an 86-65 win over Kenosha Tremper, Neal had a season-high 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go along with 15 boards and four blocks.

The Knights entered this week at 7-6 overall, including a 5-2 mark that leaves them in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. They face a tough nonconference test hosting Whitnall on Tuesday, before traveling to Brookfield East on Saturday to take on the host team in the Luke Homan Showcase.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Cedarburg

The Bulldogs helped their standing in the North Shore this week with a pair of wins that included an upset over the top team in the conference.

On Tuesday, Cedarburg snapped a five-game losing streak with a 66-47 win over Slinger. Junior Jack Dykstra led all scorers by tying his season-high of 20 points, while seniors Jacob Fries and Isaac Holton added 13 and 11, respectively.

The week concluded with a surprising 77-74 win on the road at Homestead to snap the Highlanders' 26-game conference winning streak. Dykstra hit the go-ahead bucket in the final minute off an assist from junior Zack Brown to make it 75-74. On the ensuing Homestead possession, the on-ball coverage by Holton assisted by sophomore Logan Zahour forced a turnover. Free throws by Holton expanded the lead to three, before Holton and Zahour again combined on the defense to thwart a last-second game-tying attempt by the Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 overall and 6-3 in conference, which is good for a tie for third in the North Shore.

COMING UP

Whitnall at Oak Creek, 7 p.m. Tuesday: The Woodland East-leading Falcons (9-1, 5-0) travel to face the Knights (7-6, 5-2 Southeast) who are a game off the lead in their conference race. The matchup of big men, Oak Creek's Neal and Whitnall's Ethan Thomas, is one of many to watch.

Marquette vs. Muskego at Brookfield Central, 3:45 p.m. Saturday: Greater Metro co-leader Marquette (10-2, 7-1) faces a Muskego team (10-2, 5-2 Classic 8) that has dug deep for several close wins leading up to this appearance at the Luke Homan Showcase.

Homestead vs. Franklin at Brookfield Central, 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Those willing to stick around for one of the late games at the Homan Showcase will be treated to the North Shore leader against the leader of the Southeast.

