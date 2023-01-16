ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Macht Village Programs could open new site as early as midweek; authorities still looking into fire's cause

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Editor's note: This story was updated with the new site's location.

LAWRENCE - After a fire broke out last week at Macht Village Programs Inc., its chief executive said Monday that a new site would be open on Wednesday.

Tim Macht, chief executive of Macht Village Programs Inc. — which serves children and young adults dealing with severe emotional and behavioral problems — said the new location is at 1511 W. Main Ave., Ashwaubenon.

"We took possession of our new facility yesterday and are working feverishly to furnish the space," Macht said in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.

Fire on Thursday destroyed a Macht-owned space at 3310 Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence, just west of Interstate 41. The building housed Macht's main administrative office, its school program and space that the company used for after-school programming, according to Macht's website.

It remains unclear what sparked the blaze; the company said it continues to work with fire investigators to try to determine the cause. The facility was unoccupied when fire broke out.

"It is truly unbelievable that we could suffer a catastrophic loss as we did and be fully functional five business days later," Macht said. "The Macht Village staff has been working around the clock since the fire to enable us to provide services to the children and families that rely upon our programs."

Company officials thanked the Lawrence Fire Department, as well as the more than a dozen other area departments which assisted in dousing the heavy blaze and kept the flames from spreading to nearby business space.

“We have been struck by the tremendous outreach we have received from our partners, local school districts and the community.  Thanks to their efforts, we have identified a new location to continue the work we provide for children and young adults with emotional and behavioral struggles," Macht's statement said. "It is our goal to be fully operational as early as Wednesday of this week."

