Oakland, CA

Photos: Campolindo takes down Oakland Tech in opening matchup of SBLive Sports MLK Classic in Northern California

By Todd Shurtleff
 4 days ago

Shane O'Reilly named Player of the Game with 20 points and 10 rebounds

CONCORD, Calif. — Shane O'Reilly scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Campolindo to a 56-47 victory over Oakland Tech on Monday morning in the first of seven games for the SBLive Sports MLK Classic hosted by De La Salle High School.

O'Reilly, a four-year letterman, had seven points in the first quarter, four in the second and seven more in the third. His only points of the fourth, two free throws, sealed it.

Here are photos from Game 1 at De La Salle High School:

All photos by Dennis Lee

