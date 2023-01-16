Read full article on original website
To Combat Suicide Crisis, All Minnesota Veterans Can Get Immediate Help For Free
A very important policy rolled out earlier this week and it hasn't nearly gotten the attention that it needs. Every year thousands of our veterans die by suicide. In 2020 alone 6,146 veterans across the country died by suicde. That averaged to 16.8 a day. In Minnesota, 100 veterans died...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
Watch Scary MnDOT Traffic Cam Videos from Thursday’s Snowstorm
That winter storm that blanketed Minnesota with between six to 10 inches of snow earlier this week also caused spinouts and crashes on our roads and highways, some of which were captured on traffic cam videos. Our latest bout with Old Man Winter caused not only plow drivers to be...
Minnesota DNR Needs To Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
It may be winter in the Northland, but now is actually the perfect time to make summer plans with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They have the perfect way to not only get outside this summer but to get paid doing it and the application deadline is fast approaching.
See What Minnesota’s License Plates Looked Like The Year You Were Born
It's always and interesting to look back at our history. I rediscovered this recently when I discovered listing for a vintage photograph for sale that featured a Duluth couple. That photo was from the late 1800s and it was fun to speculate on who they were and what life was like in the Northland at that time.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Airline Just Added Direct Flights From Minnesota To Grand Cayman
If the cold and snowy winter we've been experiencing here in Minnesota has you longing for a warm-weather getaway, there's a new direct flight that will take you to the amazing Grand Cayman Islands!. If you're looking to get away this winter or spring, there are a lot of tropical...
Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Home Decor Item in Your House?
According to a new survey, this home decor item is one that can be found in more homes in Minnesota than any other. Do you know what it is-- and do you have in your house?. My wife and I love to watch any of those home renovation shows on HGTV. In fact, we like them so much that we just subscribed to Discovery+, where you have access to EVERY reno show out there-- and there are a lot! Anyway, whenever they renovate ANY home, if that house is here in Minnesota, it should contain THIS item.
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
Latest Proposed Bill Will Require Minnesota Schools to Provide Free Menstrual Products
A new legislative proposal was recently announced, stating that Minnesota schools would be required to provide students with free access to pads and tampons, and state lawmakers to increase school operational funding by $2 per student to cover the expense. In an article from Bring Me The News, the bill,...
Winter Storm Warning Tonight & Tomorrow for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
Minnesota Family Wears Same Red Dress In Three Generations Of School Pictures [VIDEO]
I like interesting stories about things like this - especially when they involve generational traditions. A Minnesota family has made their own tradition revolving around school picture day and a red dress for more than 57 years. It started in the 1960's and just received its latest update in 2023....
