BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
The art school reject who became one of the world's top glass artists
Alison Kinnaird was rejected from art school - but went on to become one of the world's leading glass artists. The Edinburgh schoolgirl was devastated not to be able to study fine art at college. She switched to archaeology and Celtic studies instead, but then a chance encounter on holiday...
petapixel.com
Negatives Containing Rare Photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Discovered
Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising have been discovered on rolls of film belonging to a Polish firefighter. They are the only photos of the Jewish resistance not taken by the Nazi perpetrators. The uprising took place in 1943 and was the single biggest revolt by Jews during World...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
'Cuteness Overload': Baby Elephant Practices Charging in Adorable Video
Wildlife photographer Zander Rautenbach told Newsweek: "We were impressed with his tenacity and started filming."
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Good News Network
90-Year-old Woodcutter Built his Own Hobbit House Where He Lives Off-Grid in Charming Comfort (LOOK)
A woodcutter who built his own Hobbit house revealed he has never watched Lord of the Rings, but nevertheless lives in it almost off-grid despite being nearly 90. Great-grandad Stuart Grant moved into the cottage he bought as a wreck with no roof and no doors in 1984 while he was renovating a house, but found it was so satisfying doing DIY on the quirky building which dated back 200 years, that he decided to make it his home.
Husband Hysterically Pranks Wife by Secretly Putting “Poppers” Under Shoes by Front Door
She didn’t suspect a thing.
CNET
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
iheart.com
AMAZING! DOG RESCUED FROM TRAIN TRACKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA
A dog named Mosha, got her leash caught in a Canada Line train’s door, after her owner made it on board. Luckily, she was not hurt, but ran and hid into the tunnel. "It's any pet owner's worst nightmare," said Constable Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
Bernese Mountain Is Filmed 'Holding the Baby' As the Pair Sit in the Window
A Bernese Mountain dog has been filmed cuddling her human sibling in an adorable video.
pethelpful.com
Vet Tech's Kind Gesture Toward Dog Who Lost His Ears Is So Touching
The Sacramento SPCA shared on Facebook the most adorable photo of one of their residents looking for his forever home. Meet Willy Wonka, a 2-year-old Bulldog/Terrier, and American Pit Bull mix. His story will break your heart into pieces. Willy was unfortunately attacked by a dog, leading to both of...
Inside the crumbling remains of dilapidated £25m mega mansion in London's 'Billionaires' Row'
Made up of 66 of some of Britain's most expensive properties, the road's former inhabitants have included the super-rich Sultan of Brunei and Canadian pop royalty Justin Bieber.
Photo of Stray Cat That Looks Like 'Museum Exhibit' Baffles Internet
The Wisconsin-based photographer told Newsweek that he texted his wife, "I have award-winning shots, no joke," after capturing the image at nighttime.
