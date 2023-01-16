ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Midday” game were:

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, sixteen, nineteen, thirty; Bonus: six) (two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota

As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of the bill was to eliminate state funding for entities including education that would promote, allow or support the ideology of transgenderism,” said Republican sponsor Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo. Others testified at a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that the bill is designed to discriminate, and could impact the state’s behavioral health providers. The vote tally came to 39 senators against the bill and eight in favor. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had said they agreed with the bill’s purpose, but that it was poorly written and would be difficult to enforce. It would also have harmed people who do not identify as transgender and would possibly violate First Amendment rights, they said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Associated Press

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy