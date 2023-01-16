ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday. Damien Lee McGuire and Darrel McGinnis face charges in connection with a robbery that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 14th Street. While responding to the address, the Anderson Police Department said the caller said he was being chased by two men with guns who threatened to shoot him.

