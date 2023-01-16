ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday. Damien Lee McGuire and Darrel McGinnis face charges in connection with a robbery that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 14th Street. While responding to the address, the Anderson Police Department said the caller said he was being chased by two men with guns who threatened to shoot him.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police

INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers then learned the driver, 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming, was a suspect in the aggravated assault case of her father.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine,...
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is charged with theft and official misconduct.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana patient’s rights. What...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway...
FISHERS, IN

