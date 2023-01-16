Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused of robbing 5 banks in 6 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are behind bars that are accused of committing a series of bank robberies around Indianapolis. The robbery spree came to an end after the suspects were caught in the act this week. IMPD claims the pair of suspects committed five bank robberies in six weeks...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
cbs4indy.com
Armed bank robber who carjacked Lafayette man shot by deputy in Illinois, sheriff says
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the hunt for an armed and dangerous bank robber who is accused of carjacking a Lafayette man who attempted to stop and help the criminal suspect, not realizing the man was on the run after robbing a bank in Michigan. According...
cbs4indy.com
‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday. Damien Lee McGuire and Darrel McGinnis face charges in connection with a robbery that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 14th Street. While responding to the address, the Anderson Police Department said the caller said he was being chased by two men with guns who threatened to shoot him.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before...
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police
INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers then learned the driver, 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming, was a suspect in the aggravated assault case of her father.
cbs4indy.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine,...
cbs4indy.com
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday...
cbs4indy.com
Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence
INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that...
cbs4indy.com
Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case
An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter. The arrest came nearly five months following the child’s death. Police were first called to the suspect’s home on Burton Avenue in August of last year....
cbs4indy.com
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is charged with theft and official misconduct.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana patient’s rights. What...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man transporting 31 gallons of allergy meds busted in Texas after high-speed pursuit
NACOGDOCHES, COUNTY, Texas — An Indianapolis and Chicago man were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Texas spanned multiple counties and ended in the discovery that the suspects were transporting more than 31 gallons of prescription antihistamine medicine. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Demarco Bell, 28, of...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway...
