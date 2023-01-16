Annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast held wrapping up Dream Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members came together Monday to remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and to call for change in the healthcare industry. The annual MLK breakfast was the culmination of Dream Weekend , which included a commemorative march, Sunday services, and a performance at the African American Performing Arts Center.

Speaker Karissa Culbreath, a Rio Rancho city councilor and medical director of infectious diseases at Tricore Labs, spoke on medical inequality and how it has affected generations of African Americans.

“We have stories of our own and stories of our loved ones where their pain was ignored,” said Culbreath. “Where they were treated as less than when they sought to receive healthcare, where their concerns were dismissed.”

