Related
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing
Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A perhaps unexpected former WWE star was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite last night (January 18), that being Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae). As you can see below, Moinet popped up hanging out backstage with Renee Paquette and Saraya, with Paquette posting a clip on her Instagram Story:. Interestingly, Moinet was...
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
wrestletalk.com
Two New WWE Signings Revealed
Two new signings ffor the WWE Performance Center have been announced today (January 19). PWInsider has confirmed that the following two names will report to the Performance Center:. Alexis Gray – A former track and field star at Texas Southern University. Originally from the Bahamas, she graduated in 2019 with...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion
When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
