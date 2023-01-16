CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-7-1
(three, seven, one)
Daily 3 Midday
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
Daily 4
1-3-7-6
(one, three, seven, six)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.80
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.80)
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
Fantasy 5
02-16-31-34-38
(two, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
