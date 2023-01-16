Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
wrestletalk.com
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure
Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
wrestletalk.com
Nick Khan Reacts to Saudi Arabia WWE Sale Reports
WWE CEO Nick Khan has reacted to previous reports that WWE had agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN initially tweeted on January 10:. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Who Becky Lynch Will Call Out Tonight On WWE Raw
Ahead of WWE Raw tonight, find out who Becky Lynch is scheduled to call out on the January 16th edition of the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is set to host a Becky Lynch promo segment. While the contents of the...
wrestletalk.com
Jade Cargill Praises Top WWE Champion
Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has heaped praise on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair recently returned to WWE TV on the December 30 episode of SmackDown after several months away, immediately challenging and defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Speaking an interview with...
wrestletalk.com
Two New WWE Signings Revealed
Two new signings ffor the WWE Performance Center have been announced today (January 19). PWInsider has confirmed that the following two names will report to the Performance Center:. Alexis Gray – A former track and field star at Texas Southern University. Originally from the Bahamas, she graduated in 2019 with...
wrestletalk.com
Former United States Champion Earns Title Shot At Raw 30th Anniversary
Find out who won the WWE Raw main event to get a United States Championship match next week (January 23) on Raw!. In the WWE Raw main event there was a massive six man elimination match to determine who would get a shot at Austin Theory next week at Raw’s 30th anniversary.
wrestletalk.com
Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Departure Confirmed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed. Earlier today, Fightful reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins departed the company after 25 years. Well Hopkins wasn’t the only member of the communications department to leave WWE this week. Per PWInsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who held the position of...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Veteran Confirms Status for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
The January 23 edition of WWE Raw is set to celebrate three decades of the red brand, featuring WWE legends galore. The WWE has advertised a number of legends for the show, including Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle and the Bella Twins.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Championship Match Added To WWE Royal Rumble
After suffering a vicious attack, a major WWE star has returned to Monday Night Raw after weeks off of television to issue a challenge. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) there was the return of a big star and current champion. Bianca Belair returned to WWE Raw...
wrestletalk.com
Royal Rumble Weekend To Be ‘All Hands On Deck’ For WWE
One of the most anticipated dates in the WWE calendar is almost upon us, as the Royal Rumble heads to San Antonio next Saturday. As one of the biggest weekends of the year, WWE are reportedly planning to be ‘all hands on deck’ next weekend. Per PWInsider, lots...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Nostalgic Music Video To Celebrate Raw Anniversary
WWE has released a nostalgia-tinged music video to help celebrate its upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. While it is not yet known exactly what will take place at the 30th anniversary show on January 23, on the January 16 edition of WWE Raw the Usos announced that it will include an “acknowledgement ceremony”, in which previous generations of the Bloodline will acknowledge Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
Notable Name Shoots Down WWE Royal Rumble Rumors
Former Women’s Champion Michelle McCool has shot down rumors about a WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023. WWE fans are expecting numerous returns at the January 28 premium live event. With the show emanating from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, many have predicted that Michelle McCool will be...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses In-Ring Return Rumors
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about whether or not he wants one last match – and his answer may surprise you. Flair had his ‘official’ retirement match at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event in July 2022, where he teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: AEW Champion Shares Photo With Skateboarding Legend
An AEW star has made no secret of his friendship with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, recently tweeting a photo and tantalising caption. Darby Allin had previously credited Hawk with giving him sound advice, telling Chris Van Vliet on Insight with Chris Van Vliet:. “He’s like 54 and killing it on...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Viral Mystery Heats Up With More Stars Involved
In the latest viral campaign that accompanies WWE programming, another clue has been revealed as a mystery continues to involve more stars. The NXT Anonymous twitter handle has been showing creepy videos taken while the NXT stars that feature in them are seemingly unaware. This time around, Chase U seems...
