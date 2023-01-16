WWE has released a nostalgia-tinged music video to help celebrate its upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. While it is not yet known exactly what will take place at the 30th anniversary show on January 23, on the January 16 edition of WWE Raw the Usos announced that it will include an “acknowledgement ceremony”, in which previous generations of the Bloodline will acknowledge Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

1 DAY AGO