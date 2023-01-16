ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February

It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Cooler Thursday, Light snow in Evening hours

Thursday’s high temperatures will be below average, especially in the Wind River & Upper Green River basins. Light snow will develop over western Wyoming this afternoon & spread Southeast and East tonight. This snow will generally impact areas Southwest of a Cody to Jeffrey City line. Snow amounts will be light. Expected high temperatures will be 31 at Dubois, the upper 20s at Thermopolis and Worland, and the mid-to-low teens for Lander Riverton and Shoshoni.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
101.9 KING FM

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
770
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy