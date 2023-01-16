Read full article on original website
bighornmountainradio.com
WY HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
The latest Wyoming High School Basketball Rankings have been released. These rankings are voted on by coaches and media across the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the “Life is a Human Right Act” is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state’s abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
county17.com
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
wrrnetwork.com
Cooler Thursday, Light snow in Evening hours
Thursday’s high temperatures will be below average, especially in the Wind River & Upper Green River basins. Light snow will develop over western Wyoming this afternoon & spread Southeast and East tonight. This snow will generally impact areas Southwest of a Cody to Jeffrey City line. Snow amounts will be light. Expected high temperatures will be 31 at Dubois, the upper 20s at Thermopolis and Worland, and the mid-to-low teens for Lander Riverton and Shoshoni.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Douglas Budget
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. “The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
