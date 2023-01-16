ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?

A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More

No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over

Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s

Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing

Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
80 Plus Sculptures at Dexter’s Fourth Annual Ice Fest

Are you familiar with Dexter Michigan? It's roughly about 40 miles away from Lansing. Dexter is a very nice place to live with lots of coffees shops and plenty of parks to choose from. Dexter's is well known for their annual Ice Fest which usually features more than 80 ice...
