Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Michigan Restaurant Responsible for Faygo Ice Cream is Coming to Lansing
Do you remember back last summer when the Pure Michigan gods decided to bestow upon us a Faygo and ice cream combination? I do. SEE ALSO: These 6 Faygo Flavors Would Make for Delicious Ice Cream. Okay, maybe it wasn't the Pure Michigan gods, but it was Northville, Michigan's Browndog...
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing
The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
These Vintage Grand Rapids Menus From The 1960s Are Full Of Nostalgia
44% of Americans say they eat out at a restaurant at least one time per week. I guess I'm above average because my wife Lindsey and I like to eat out at least twice a week which puts us with about 25% of Americans who do the same. One of...
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?
A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
Here’s Where You Can Find the 20 Best Meals in Lansing
We have a lot of options for dining in Lansing. Whether it's a burger, steaks, seafood, sushi, soup, Mexican, middle eastern, Chinese or whatnot, where are the best meals in Lansing?. Of course, it all depends on your mood and your taste. I like to get your input. I asked...
Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More
No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over
Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing
Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
Could January 2023 Be A Record Setting Year For Lack of Snow?
December 2022 was a wild month for weather. We had the big winter storm just before Christmas and all of that snow was gone within about 5 days. January 2023 is shaping up to be one of the "least snowy" months in history. We have had minimal if any snow...
Keep Your Yard Clean With Dog Waste Services in the Lansing Area
I know that we're not in spring yet. And with Michigan, the weather can be so unpredictable. But we had our first big snow a few weeks ago, and since then, it seems like we've had rainier, spring-like weather. And that means one thing for dog owners... ...Picking up all...
Lansing Is Finally Getting Grown-Up Chuck E. Cheese And I’m Worried For My Finances (And Liver)
There are a few rare but precious moments in life, those seminal instances that define your years on this big blue-green marble and make all the troubles seem worth it. Your wedding. Opening your own business. The birth of a child. But I'm not married, I work for this website's...
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Things to Do in Lansing This Weekend: Polo, a Circus and More
What's going on in Lansing this weekend? Plenty! Plug into polo, savor a circus, bust out the blues, and more!. Here's what's happening in and around Lansing for the weekend of January 13-15, 2023. The Divas Ball. Been dragging this week? Not like these divas! The Divas Ball, promised to...
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township
If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
80 Plus Sculptures at Dexter’s Fourth Annual Ice Fest
Are you familiar with Dexter Michigan? It's roughly about 40 miles away from Lansing. Dexter is a very nice place to live with lots of coffees shops and plenty of parks to choose from. Dexter's is well known for their annual Ice Fest which usually features more than 80 ice...
