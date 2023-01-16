Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
INTEGRIS Health receives donations from area fire departments
MIAMI, Okla. — Seven northeast Oklahoma fire departments donated more than $4,000 to the INTEGRIS Health Foundation of Miami earmarked for the hospital’s mammogram program. The Quapaw Nation Fire Department, along with volunteer agencies from Wyandotte, Commerce, Peoria, Fairland, Afton and Seneca-Cayuga, raised $4,102.30 through t-shirt sales to...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Tyler Research Center” welcomed some special guests
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The “Tyler Research Center” at Pitt State welcomed some special visitors today. US Senator Jerry Moran, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and “National Science Foundation” officials were part of a contingent that toured the center this afternoon. They were there to learn...
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU sees most int’l students since pandemic, over half are in this one program
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State is experiencing a first in a few years. The university currently has 120 international students on campus. That’s the most since the pandemic. What’s more — more than half of them have more than one thing in common. Aside from being from another...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Transitional Kindergarten” will ready students for elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School District” is making plans to help kids with late birthdays make a smooth transition when they start elementary school. Incoming kindergartners with birthdays that are later on the school calendar, like in June or July, will get the option to attend a full day of learning from a certified kindergarten teacher.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Barton names new top nursing leader
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital has announced the new administrative director of nursing. Jenny Watts has accepted the role. Watts joined Cox Barton in 2021 as the nursing manager of the medical-surgical unit and emergency room. She’s worked a nurse for 18 years and has held several leadership positions.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Monett Hospital appoints new nursing leader
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has appointed a new administrative director of nursing. The seasoned executive is Heidi Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 18 years. She began her career in Monett as a house supervisor and was later named the nursing manager of the emergency department.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Joplin Bright Futures” packed weekend snack packs
JOPLIN, Mo. — A whole lot of packing took place today for the “Joplin School district.”. No one is moving, unless you were talking about the amount of food items moved into bags. This is all part of a weekly event for “Joplin Bright Futures” which it packs...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carl Junction HS student to attend West Point
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s West Point for a local high school senior, who’s getting ready for life after graduation. Carl Junction student Sammie Sims has gotten official notification — she’s part of the class of 2027. With a father and brothers with military service,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Birthdays!
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin, Neosho theaters special on National Popcorn Day Jan. 19
KSNF/KODE — Tomorrow is National Popcorn Day!. Popcorn is a billion-dollar industry and a relatively healthy, versatile snack. It’s loaded with fiber and antioxidants. It’s also a whole grain, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, and hypertension (before it’s weighed down in sodium, sugar, or lots of delicious melted butter, but we won’t talk about that).
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage HS Performing Arts Center + new baseball field up to voters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage High School campus could grow, if they get approval of a bond issue in a couple of months. The school board is putting a question on the ballot that would authorize the Performing Arts Center and a new baseball field. The district had placed...
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
fourstateshomepage.com
Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?
JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Coffee with Carver”
DIAMOND, Mo. — A lesson on the life and legacy of George Washington Carver makes for good conversation over a warm cup of coffee on a chilly winter day. The three-month series, “Coffee with Carver” kicked off this morning at the national monument in Diamond. Today’s presentation...
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats
TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
In this week’s Pick of the Litter we meet an adorable domestic short hair, grey and white kitten named Emma! She, along with so many others, are looking for their loving forever home. Be sure to stop by and check out all the animals, and see what donations may be needed at Joplin Humane Society.
