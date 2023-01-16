ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
TheDailyBeast

Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’

Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy