Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Russia Tacks on Another Demand for Ukraine in Exchange for Peace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the prospect of negotiations with Ukraine during a Wednesday press conference.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Former Russian Commander Pours Cold Water on Putin's Success in Soledar
"The capture of the center and most of Soledar by Wagner units is an undoubted tactical success. However, the enemy's front was NOT broken," Igor Girkin said.
Russia Now Moving to Treat Ukraine as Major Conventional War-ISW
In December, Vladimir Putin called the conflict a "war" for the first time since the invasion began.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
Policymakers might be prudent to consider not only possibilities of a long war but also how it might end sooner.
Chilling AI predicts what nuclear war would look like with attacks on London, Moscow and Washington
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has offered a horrifying vision of what the world faces in nuclear armageddon and World War 3. Responding to prompts such as "nuclear bomb", "war" and "apocalypse" - the AI tool produced a series of truly grim pictures which could offer a glimpse into the future. Pictures show...
Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’
Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
