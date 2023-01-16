Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel stopped a career-high 52 saves as Notre Dame knocked off Penn State 2-1 on Friday night in front of 6,558 at the Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State had control of the action throughout the first period spending most of the period in its offensive zone. Penn State continued to get shots on goal, but Bischel made incredible saves. Penn State had a power play opportunity when Jake Boatman got called for slashing but failed to capitalize. Penn State finally got on the board with one minute left in the period when Danny Dzhaniyav scored on a play that was assisted by Jarod Crespo and Ture Linden.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO