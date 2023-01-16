Read full article on original website
2024 4-Star OL William Satterwhite Looking Forward To A Return Visit to Penn State
Despite growing up in Akron, Ohio, William Satterwhite has always been a big fan of Penn State football. So when he received an offer from Penn State in November, to say he was excited would be an understatement. This weekend, Satterwhite is making a return visit to State College. He...
Penn State To Host 2024 5-Star Athlete Quinton Martin This Weekend
It will be a big recruiting weekend in Happy Valley as the Penn State football program will have their Junior Day weekend. For some players, it will be the first-time seeing Penn State with more than just a Game Day visit, and for other players who have already been to campus, it will be another opportunity to evaluate James Franklin’s program and to spend more time with the coaches.
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 20
Update (10:49 AM)- **Penn State has offered Kennedy Urlacher (2024), a three-star defensive back from Chandler High School in Arizona. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. He also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Kansas State, Miami, Nebraska, New Mexico and Northern Arizona.
4-Star QB, Florida State Commit Luke Kromenhoek Talks Continued Interest From Penn State
Junior 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is committed to Florida State and has been so since last March, But that hasn’t stopped top programs such as Penn State from recruiting him. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich extended Kromenhoek an offer from Penn State back in May, and earlier this week, Yurcich...
Ryan Bischel’s Outstanding Performance in Goal Lifts Notre Dame Past Penn State 2-1
Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel stopped a career-high 52 saves as Notre Dame knocked off Penn State 2-1 on Friday night in front of 6,558 at the Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State had control of the action throughout the first period spending most of the period in its offensive zone. Penn State continued to get shots on goal, but Bischel made incredible saves. Penn State had a power play opportunity when Jake Boatman got called for slashing but failed to capitalize. Penn State finally got on the board with one minute left in the period when Danny Dzhaniyav scored on a play that was assisted by Jarod Crespo and Ture Linden.
Kerkvliet-Parris to highlight Penn State-Michigan Wrestling Dual Meet
A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will highlight No. 1 Penn State wrestling in its dual meet against No. 4 Michigan Friday night, but fans will have to wait for the end to see it. The heavyweight bout will feature the nation’s best in Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet and Michigan’s Mason Parris. Kerkvliet is 3-1 lifetime against Parris, going 3-0 last season with wins over Parris in the dual meet, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Championships.
Penn State Basketball: Five Takeaways From Wisconsin Loss
Under Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State is known for being competitive in Big Ten games, but ultimately coming up short for many reasons. Tuesday night’s 63-60 loss to Wisconsin is yet another example of that. It was another frustrating loss in which PSU entered the half with a six-point lead...
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson
West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
Penn State Is Hiring for An Offensive/Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator
Penn State is looking to get more into analytics this coming season, and if you have what it takes, you have an opportunity of a lifetime. Penn State Football is hiring for an Offensive/Defensive analyst and Analytics Coordinator. This is confirmed on a job posting on Indeed. Here is the...
