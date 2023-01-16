Read full article on original website
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
MSP Saying Goodbye To Their Motorcycle Police Force After 24 Years
For 24 years, Michigan roadways have been monitored not only by regular officers in their standard Michigan State Police cruisers, but motorcycle units as well. In a move some are disagreeing with, the Michigan State Police are disbanding their Motorcycle patrol and reassigning the officers to standard vehicles. The Michigan...
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Suddenly Leaves Michigan With No Warning
Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant chain based out of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. When it started, it was just a small sandwich shop in Pittsburg. Now, it's a chain that's exploded across the state of Pennsylvania and some surrounding states. As a matter of fact, Michigan was pretty lucky...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog
The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
These are Michigan’s busiest animal shelters – by intake, adoptions and euthanizations
Michigan animal shelters took in 131,000 cats and dogs, adopted out nearly 84,000 and euthanized more than 16,000 canines and felines in 2021. Animal shelters are required to report these statistics to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development each year.
