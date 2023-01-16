Sarah Hyland Wore This Nude Plumping Gloss for Her Critics’ Choice Awards Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rather than opting for a bold lip on the red carpet, tons of starlets gravitated towards a nude lip at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last evening. The simplicity of the shade lets other elements of your overall outfit shine — and no one did it better than Sarah Hyland !

The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star and Modern Family alum attended the awards show appearing effortlessly gorgeous, and her nude lip played a huge role. So, what exactly did she use? We uncovered the scoop and found the exact gloss and shade which was applied to create her perfectly luscious pout!

Sarah Hyland attends the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

According to Hyland's makeup artist Denika Bedrossian , a natural lipstick hue was the base — and then her pout was topped off with Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLIPS Plumper in Toasted Apricot for the finishing touch. The combo paired perfectly with her more dramatic smoky eye, proving it's the perfect lip for everyday wear — whether you're going glam or barely wearing any makeup at all.

This specific gloss is versatile — you can wear it alone for just a hint of color or team it with other nude shades to enhance the aesthetic. It delivers a shiny finish for glossy lips and a plumping effect to make your pout look more vibrant — without getting an expensive lip filler treatment. The specific color Hyland wore is described as "a perfect peach," but the gloss comes in a slew of other shades which may be better suited to your skin tone. Of course, if you're just looking for the gloss finish and plumping power, it's also available in clear, which anyone can use!

