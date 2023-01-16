ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch

The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
GEORGIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
defensenews.com

New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops

The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Military.com

A Tale of Two Failed Armies

Gary Anderson is a retired Marine Corps colonel who served as a civilian adviser In Iraq and Afghanistan. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
americanmilitarynews.com

US bans some Israel Air Force pilots from flying F-35s: Report

In the latest of a series of adjustments undertaken by the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence to combat information leaks, Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots who hold foreign passports will not be permitted to fly F-35 combat aircraft, according to Jewish Press. IAF has reportedly complied with the request and issued restrictions to pilots with dual nationality, other than American, from training on the warplanes.
TEXAS STATE
Interesting Engineering

The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun

Back in the days of The Civil War, Richard Jordan Gatling invented a multi-barreled, rotating gun operated by a hand crank that could fire up to 200 rounds a minute. Soon after WW2, realizing that singled barreled automatic weapons had essentially reached their design limits, the U.S. Army Ordnance Research and Development Service hit on the idea of re-introducing Richard J. Gatling’s multi-barreled rotary weapon.
Interesting Engineering

How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider

Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War. Since its introduction, the...
Interesting Engineering

M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

Improved grenade launchers like the American M7, designed to attach to the end of the M1 Garand,were used during World War II and the Korean War. In 1961, the US Army began fielding the M79 grenade launcher.Rather than an attachment fixed to the muzzle of a rifle, the M79 was a stand-alone weapon.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

The Lost Paratroopers of Normandy: A Story of Resistance, Courage, and Solidarity in a French Village

Honoring the heroes of a little-known episode from WWII. The Lost Paratroopers of Normandy could be a magnificent film under the direction of Steven Spielberg with a script by Robert Rodat (“Saving Private Ryan”). Right now, it’s a sprawling narrative report — factual and prosaic — written by Stephen G. Rabe, a retired history professor and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, that documents an important part of D-Day history.
UTAH STATE
navalnews.com

US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)

“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
VIRGINIA STATE

