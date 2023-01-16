Read full article on original website
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
defensenews.com
New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops
The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future
With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Hero pilot Cpt Royce Williams who shot down 4 Russian Migs in secret dogfight to receive Navy Cross
Retired Navy Captain Royce Williams was sworn to secrecy for more than 50 years over fears that his battle against seven Soviet fighters during the Korean War could spark a hot conflict with Russia.
Military.com
A Tale of Two Failed Armies
Gary Anderson is a retired Marine Corps colonel who served as a civilian adviser In Iraq and Afghanistan. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans some Israel Air Force pilots from flying F-35s: Report
In the latest of a series of adjustments undertaken by the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence to combat information leaks, Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots who hold foreign passports will not be permitted to fly F-35 combat aircraft, according to Jewish Press. IAF has reportedly complied with the request and issued restrictions to pilots with dual nationality, other than American, from training on the warplanes.
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
Back in the days of The Civil War, Richard Jordan Gatling invented a multi-barreled, rotating gun operated by a hand crank that could fire up to 200 rounds a minute. Soon after WW2, realizing that singled barreled automatic weapons had essentially reached their design limits, the U.S. Army Ordnance Research and Development Service hit on the idea of re-introducing Richard J. Gatling’s multi-barreled rotary weapon.
He maneuvered his boat between a disabled boat and the enemy, then opened fire- Lt. Kelley suffered serious head wounds
On Jan. 12, 2023, the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, made the announcement that the new DDG-140, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, will be named USS Thomas G. Kelley. The ship's namesake, retired Captain Thomas G. Kelley, is a Medal of Honor recipient and naval hero. [i]
U.S. Air Force's new F-15EX breaks key record as threats against America grow
After two years of experimental testing the U.S. Air Force has found that it's new F-15EX fighter jet exceeded expectations in weapons carried.
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War. Since its introduction, the...
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube
Improved grenade launchers like the American M7, designed to attach to the end of the M1 Garand,were used during World War II and the Korean War. In 1961, the US Army began fielding the M79 grenade launcher.Rather than an attachment fixed to the muzzle of a rifle, the M79 was a stand-alone weapon.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
The Lost Paratroopers of Normandy: A Story of Resistance, Courage, and Solidarity in a French Village
Honoring the heroes of a little-known episode from WWII. The Lost Paratroopers of Normandy could be a magnificent film under the direction of Steven Spielberg with a script by Robert Rodat (“Saving Private Ryan”). Right now, it’s a sprawling narrative report — factual and prosaic — written by Stephen G. Rabe, a retired history professor and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, that documents an important part of D-Day history.
navalnews.com
US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)
“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
