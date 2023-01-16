Read full article on original website
Art & Company offers a variety of classes and events
LUBBOCK, Texas— Art & Company offers classes, events, & private parties for all ages, interests, & artistic ability. The best part is that its for all artistic abilities, meaning no skills needed. They will be having a Galentines event just for the ladies. Plus, after school art and Spring Break events. Reach out to Jonna at Art & Company for more info: Facebook: Art & Company, 806.412.9421.
East Lubbock Art House is hosting a grant writing workshop and a wellness workshop
LUBBOCK, Texas—East Lubbock Art House is an arts organization dedicated to supporting emerging and marginalized artists of color as well as working towards the betterment of east Lubbock. They are hosting two workshops for the community. Find out more at eastlubbockarthouse.org, Instagram: @eastlubbockarThouse, Facebook: East Lubbock Art House.
Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks In Lubbock Sadly Announces Upcoming Closure
Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks announced that they will be forced to close their doors after falling on hard times. The past couple of years have been really rough on small business owners. Ricchezza's has really been through the wringer. The Lubbock restaurant started out under tents in 2015 and was such...
Dunkin’ is here to celebrate National Coffee Break Day
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s always a great time for a coffee break. What better way to celebrate National Coffee Break Day than by being a Dunkin’ Rewards Member. I recommend the Brown Butter Toffee Latte. And make sure to brag a stuffed biscuit bites or a brownie batter donut to help wash that coffee down. Find out more at dunkinrewards.com.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
Beloved Lubbock bakery awarded first ever “Chair’s Choice” by Chamber of Commerce
Marsha James’ dream of owning a bakery started more than 23 years ago in her Lubbock kitchen, where she painstakingly cultivated it for 17 years. Eventually, she was able to move into a brick and mortar location at 1106 Ave. J, supported by her husband Mike and 3 children.
Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
If you plan on decluttering your home, you may want to avoid throwing your things away. Lubbock's Habitat for Humanity could use those spare items. In fact, they need them.
Burklee Hill has two events for Valentine’s
LUBBOCK, Texas— Burklee Hill is hosting two events in February. A Galentines Brunch, perfect for you and your girlfriends on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. It will include $5.00 mimosas and local vendors. Also, a Murder Mystery Wine Dinner will be held on Monday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m that includes a 5 course meal. Get more information at (806) 993-1195 or burkleehillvineyards.com. winery and bistro.
It’s a father and daughter date night at the YWCA on February 5
LUBBOCK, Texas—The YWCA is hosting the 14th annual YWCA Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, February 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is open to the community at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. The dance will include a live DJ and special appearances by Princesses, Raider Red and the Texas Tech Pom Squad. Enjoy finger foods, a chocolate foundation and more while making memories. You can purchase tickets at the YWCA or at ywcalubbock.org. Find out more at facebook.com/ywcaofLubbock or instagram.com/ywcaoflubbock.
Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?
After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You
They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday.. According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023. “The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August...
Fiddler on the Roof will take the Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30 through February 1
LUBBOCK, Texas—A beloved theatrical classic will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall. The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe. Tickets: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, 806-792-8339.
Did You Know Lubbock Is Only A Few Miles Away From Delicious German Food?
Do you love German food as much as I do? I was recently made aware that there is a place where can find a ton of your favorite German meals like sausage, schnitzel, German potato salad, and red cabbage, and it's only a few miles away from Lubbock. TEXAS 1809,...
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
