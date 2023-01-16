ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Art & Company offers a variety of classes and events

LUBBOCK, Texas— Art & Company offers classes, events, & private parties for all ages, interests, & artistic ability. The best part is that its for all artistic abilities, meaning no skills needed. They will be having a Galentines event just for the ladies. Plus, after school art and Spring Break events. Reach out to Jonna at Art & Company for more info: Facebook: Art & Company, 806.412.9421.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House is hosting a grant writing workshop and a wellness workshop

LUBBOCK, Texas—East Lubbock Art House is an arts organization dedicated to supporting emerging and marginalized artists of color as well as working towards the betterment of east Lubbock. They are hosting two workshops for the community. Find out more at eastlubbockarthouse.org, Instagram: @eastlubbockarThouse, Facebook: East Lubbock Art House.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dunkin’ is here to celebrate National Coffee Break Day

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s always a great time for a coffee break. What better way to celebrate National Coffee Break Day than by being a Dunkin’ Rewards Member. I recommend the Brown Butter Toffee Latte. And make sure to brag a stuffed biscuit bites or a brownie batter donut to help wash that coffee down. Find out more at dunkinrewards.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Burklee Hill has two events for Valentine’s

LUBBOCK, Texas— Burklee Hill is hosting two events in February. A Galentines Brunch, perfect for you and your girlfriends on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. It will include $5.00 mimosas and local vendors. Also, a Murder Mystery Wine Dinner will be held on Monday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m that includes a 5 course meal. Get more information at (806) 993-1195 or burkleehillvineyards.com. winery and bistro.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

It’s a father and daughter date night at the YWCA on February 5

LUBBOCK, Texas—The YWCA is hosting the 14th annual YWCA Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, February 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is open to the community at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. The dance will include a live DJ and special appearances by Princesses, Raider Red and the Texas Tech Pom Squad. Enjoy finger foods, a chocolate foundation and more while making memories. You can purchase tickets at the YWCA or at ywcalubbock.org. Find out more at facebook.com/ywcaofLubbock or instagram.com/ywcaoflubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?

After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday.. According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023. “The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fiddler on the Roof will take the Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30 through February 1

LUBBOCK, Texas—A beloved theatrical classic will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall. The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe. Tickets: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, 806-792-8339.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
LUBBOCK, TX

