Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops

A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
WORCESTER, MA
Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge

Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston Police Release New Photos in Search for Woman Missing Since November

The Boston Police Department released a new set of photographs Thursday of a woman who has been missing since November. Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother, was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
BOSTON, MA
Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville

A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Husband Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend

A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
BOSTON, MA
North Shore Police Warn About String of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police departments on the North Shore of Massachusetts are warning the public about a spike in catalytic converter thefts from cars. Lynn alone had 10 different thefts reported just last Wednesday, all on the east side of the city. Most of the cars targeted there were Hondas, police said. Surveillance...
PEABODY, MA
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn

One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
AUBURN, MA
Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman

Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week. Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere. Melanson is not thought...
CHELSEA, MA
Boxborough Police Chief on Administrative Leave Says He's ‘Exonerated' Amid FBI Investigation

After more than a year of being paid to stay at home, Boxborough Police Chief Warren Ryder broke his silence on social media. "There is nothing worse than being accused of baseless allegations without the right to due process," Ryder wrote in a LinkedIn post. "Personality based politics combined with abuse of power is a dangerous reality these days even in small towns. #exoneration has been delivered."
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ashland

A man was hit and killed by a train in Ashland, Massachusetts, Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. The DA's office is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. after the train had left the MBTA's Framingham Station. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ashland resident Jason Haywood, may have been trying to cross the tracks at the time, the DA said.
ASHLAND, MA
Seekonk Town Leaders Vote to Remove Police Chief

Leaders in Seekonk, Massachusetts voted Wednesday night to rescind the town's appointment of its police chief, who now plans on filing a lawsuit against the community, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Despite having around a year left on his contract, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was placed on paid leave...
SEEKONK, MA
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
PEMBROKE, MA
FIRST ALERT: More Snow on the Way Friday, Even More Possible Mon., Wed.

Although the greatest amount of snow from our storm system has already fallen across New England, the energy responsible for driving the storm is ejecting out of upstate New York through the sky over New England Friday and will trigger renewed snow showers, periods of snow and heavier snow bursts.
BOSTON, MA
Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain

The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
BOSTON, MA
Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week

We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
BOSTON, MA

