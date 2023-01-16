Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops
A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
nbcboston.com
Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge
Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Release New Photos in Search for Woman Missing Since November
The Boston Police Department released a new set of photographs Thursday of a woman who has been missing since November. Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother, was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Release New Photos of Missing Brookfield Woman as Search Continues
Investigators released new photos Thursday of a Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman who has been missing for over a week. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field. The Worcester District Attorney's...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville
A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Husband Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
nbcboston.com
‘Absolutely Gruesome': Mother Horrified by Burning, Beating That Left 7-Year-Old Son in Coma
A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma after being rushed to a hospital in Boston. She says the man who was arrested, 25-year-old Murtadah Moham, is his biological father.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
nbcboston.com
North Shore Police Warn About String of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police departments on the North Shore of Massachusetts are warning the public about a spike in catalytic converter thefts from cars. Lynn alone had 10 different thefts reported just last Wednesday, all on the east side of the city. Most of the cars targeted there were Hondas, police said. Surveillance...
nbcboston.com
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn
One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman
Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week. Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere. Melanson is not thought...
nbcboston.com
Boxborough Police Chief on Administrative Leave Says He's ‘Exonerated' Amid FBI Investigation
After more than a year of being paid to stay at home, Boxborough Police Chief Warren Ryder broke his silence on social media. "There is nothing worse than being accused of baseless allegations without the right to due process," Ryder wrote in a LinkedIn post. "Personality based politics combined with abuse of power is a dangerous reality these days even in small towns. #exoneration has been delivered."
nbcboston.com
Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ashland
A man was hit and killed by a train in Ashland, Massachusetts, Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. The DA's office is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. after the train had left the MBTA's Framingham Station. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ashland resident Jason Haywood, may have been trying to cross the tracks at the time, the DA said.
nbcboston.com
Seekonk Town Leaders Vote to Remove Police Chief
Leaders in Seekonk, Massachusetts voted Wednesday night to rescind the town's appointment of its police chief, who now plans on filing a lawsuit against the community, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Despite having around a year left on his contract, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was placed on paid leave...
nbcboston.com
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: More Snow on the Way Friday, Even More Possible Mon., Wed.
Although the greatest amount of snow from our storm system has already fallen across New England, the energy responsible for driving the storm is ejecting out of upstate New York through the sky over New England Friday and will trigger renewed snow showers, periods of snow and heavier snow bursts.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
nbcboston.com
Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain
The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week
We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
Comments / 0