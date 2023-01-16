After more than a year of being paid to stay at home, Boxborough Police Chief Warren Ryder broke his silence on social media. "There is nothing worse than being accused of baseless allegations without the right to due process," Ryder wrote in a LinkedIn post. "Personality based politics combined with abuse of power is a dangerous reality these days even in small towns. #exoneration has been delivered."

