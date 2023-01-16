ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

wevv.com

Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY
wvih.com

Oil Tank Explosion Kills One, Injures Another

Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County Monday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)

Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
GUTHRIE, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side. We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our crews on scene say fire officials were still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee

We're continuing to follow a fatal active shooter incident that took place at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana late Thursday night. Police told us Friday morning that the shooter had been identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, who was a former employee of Walmart.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say

Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
PROVIDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
14news.com

Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
GREENVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Henderson County looking to put an end to a rise in overdoses

A crisis is happening in Henderson. Only 19 days into the new year and already there have been 19 overdoses resulting in 4 deaths. Community leaders are coming together to combat this epidemic. Narcan is a life saying tool that can help those who are overdosing. Workers with the Green...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

