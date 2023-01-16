WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One man died, and one woman is behind bars after in an investigation that prompted officers to fire shots late Tuesday evening in St. Charles County. An officer fatally shot Sonny J. Vincent, 36, after he reportedly pointed a gun in the direction of officers following a police chase. Police arrested one woman, Amber Smith, 37, connected to the case.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO