I love lamp123
4d ago
I'm gonna guess that the reason charges weren't pressed and she was released instead had something to do with the color of her skin. A white couple defending their home against a mob of rioters is s crime to Kim, but a black woman firing shots off at police didn't even warrant a slap on the wrist
Reply(1)
36
sue oconnor
4d ago
Would a dead cop constitute a reason to keep her locked up? Gardner needs to go & shame on everyone who kept her in office!
Reply(3)
31
Spider
4d ago
Racism running the St. Louis prosecutor's office. It seems if you're the right race, you don't have to worry about hail time for shooting at police officers.
Reply
12
