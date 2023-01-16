Read full article on original website
Mass wedding ceremony to be held Valentine’s Day at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is celebrating love in a big way. On Valentine’s Day, a mass wedding ceremony will take place at Piedmont Park’s Greystone building. It’s called “Marry We” and it will be officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Following the...
Police: Hispanic-owned businesses targeted by thieves in three metro Atlanta counties
KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police from four jurisdictions are investigating hateful acts against metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community. They say thieves are targeting Hispanic-owned businesses. Sandra Covarrubias says in the more than 20 years her family has run their grocery stores in both Smyrna and Kennesaw nothing like...
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
Metro Atlanta school gets free school supplies for classrooms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Metro Atlanta charter school was given free school supplies Friday to help alleviate how much teachers spend out of their own pockets. “I feel like whatever my students need, it’s kind of on me. As a teacher, I want to make sure they’re provided with everything they need, all the resources to get the job done,” said Tiarrea Gasqe, a math and science teacher at Centennial Academy.
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines. Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition...
Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
Former Atlanta Police chief defends training site controversy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are meeting on the site where Atlanta Police want to build a sprawling training center. The planned site was the scene of a shootout with police this week that killed a protester. Police told Atlanta News First that the only reason anyone was...
John Lewis Invictus Academy holds summit to inspire male students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today, the John Lewis Invictus Academy hosted a summit to inspire male students. Guest speaker WAOK host Rashad Richey says raising young men starts with the parents. “When you say my phone is lost, your phone did not lose itself. So when you call...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole has opened on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County after a joint failed in a drainage pipe. The sinkhole has not affected vehicle traffic, but it has closed the shoulder and the sidewalk near Sandy Plains Road. The Cobb Department of Transportation says they will “monitor the situation” over the next few days and begin repairs after the rain system moves out.
Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
Atlanta Public Schools superintendent addresses graduation rates and teen violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools held her annual State of the District Address Thursday with a strong emphasis on community collaboration and new technology. This year the district hosted community stakeholders at Illuminarium Atlanta. The venue, which sits right against the Beltline near...
Supporting GA kids aging out of foster care
The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 5 hours ago. The sinkhole has not affected vehicle traffic.
A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper Wednesday morning near the site of a future Atlanta police training facility has cast new light on the controversial development. Law enforcement officials said they were conducting a clearing operation near the site of the proposed...
DFCS chair ‘hell bent’ on ending office hoteling for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures trend cooler tonight; Rain returns Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few more clouds will trickle in as we head into the overnight hours as temperatures eventually dip into the 30s. Winds will be a little breezy-- so grabbing a jacket before you step out the door tonight would be ideal. Saturday is the...
1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
1 dead in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person who was shot has now died. DeKalb County police believe two people “got into a dispute” which resulted in the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. According to...
Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday. They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday. Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last...
