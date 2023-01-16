ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
