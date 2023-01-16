Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
“I’d almost be a billionaire!” - Why Michael Cooper believed he’d be successful if he played in this era
With his 3-and-D skills and athleticism, Coop would have surely had teams bringing out the Brinks truck to sign him
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"You take Michael off that team, and Scottie moves down to fifth" - Larry Bird revealed his honest take on Scottie Pippen
Contrary to what Bird said, another Celtics legend thinks Pippen could've accomplished a lot on his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74
Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
"He's definitely what's wrong with our community!" - Kwame Brown labels Gilbert Arenas as a 'coward'
Former No. 1 pick in the draft, Kwame Brown lashes out at Gilbert Arena even years after their infamous incident.
"He's going to be MVP" — The draft bust that reminded Kevin Garnett of himself
Today, Kevin Garnett's protege is no longer in the league.
Comments / 0